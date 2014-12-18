This Tremendous Superyacht Has Over 10,000 Square Feet Of Living Space

The multihull 210 Sunreef Power Trimaran superyacht is 210 feet long and has over 10,000 square feet of living space.

The massive yacht can accommodate up to 12 guest comfortably and is complete with 6 guest cabins, all with their own private bathrooms and queen sized beds. An outstanding master suite overs a panoramic view and is outfitted with his-and-her closets, toilets, and study areas. The lower deck is outfitted to accommodate a 12 person crew.

Video courtesy of Sunreef Yachts

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.