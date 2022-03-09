Shelves in luxury stores in Russia are completely empty as the likes of Prada and Gucci halt operations in the country: photos

- Some of the world’s most prominent luxury brands, including Prada, Hermes, and Chanel, have ceased operations in Russia.
- The exodus has left many high-end department stores empty.
- Luxury spending in Russia amounts to $9 billion in annual sales.
The exodus has left many high-end department stores — like GUM and Tsum — empty.
Investment bank Jefferies estimated that Russian spending on luxury goods amounted to $9 billion in annual sales, reported Reuters.
“Deeply concerned by the situation in Europe at this time, it’s with regret that we have taken the decision to temporarily close our stores in Russia and pause all our commercial activities,” the company said in a LinkedIn post on March 6. “We will continue to stand by our local teams.”
The company announced it would be donating to the UNHCR and the UN Refugee Agency in a Twitter post on March 3.
In addition to Louis Vuitton, the company also owns Christian Dior, Fendi, and Givenchy.
In an Instagram post on March 3, LVMH announced it would be making a donation of five million euros ($5.47 million) to the International Committee of the Red Cross.
“Kering and its Houses will continue to support the local teams and to closely monitor the evolving situation,” the company added.
Kering also owns other famed fashion houses including Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent. It said it will continue to support its 180 employees in the country, according to Reuters.
Gucci has 13 outlets in Russia, per the fashion house’s official website.
