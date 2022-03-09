Shelves in luxury stores in Russia are completely empty as the likes of Prada and Gucci halt operations in the country: photos

Kering, which owns Gucci, also announced the closure of its stores in Russia on March 6.

“Due to growing concerns regarding the current situation in Europe, Kering is temporarily closing its stores in Russia for its Houses that the Group operates directly in the country,” the company said in a post on LinkedIn.

“Kering and its Houses will continue to support the local teams and to closely monitor the evolving situation,” the company added.

Kering also owns other famed fashion houses including Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent. It said it will continue to support its 180 employees in the country, according to Reuters.

Gucci has 13 outlets in Russia, per the fashion house’s official website.