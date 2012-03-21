INFOGRAPHIC: Who Are America And Canada's Luxury Consumers?

A recent survey by Empathica, a customer experience management provider, revealed some surprising facts about America and Canada’s luxury consumers.



First off, they aren’t as bourgeois as you think. In fact, many of these high-end shoppers are young folks without much in the bank. A quarter earn less than $30,000 per year, and nearly 40 per cent are students.

The infographic also reveals a little something about their character: 75 per cent of luxury consumers will buy nothing (or buy less) if there aren’t enough employees in the store. To them, customer service is key, if not the determining factor of whether they’ll shop.

Keep reading for more interesting facts:

Photo: Empathica

Now see 12 things you should never buy full-price >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.