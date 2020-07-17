These 8 luxurious RVs each cost more than $200,000 — take a look inside

Newell The 2020 Newell Coach costs over $US2 million.

Some of the most expensive RVs on the market cost between $US200,000 and $US2 million.

For $US225,000, you can purchase the Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways, which can traverse the country on a single battery charge.

A Porshe-designed RV will cost you over $US2 million.

With the coronavirus pandemic limiting travel options this summer, why not road trip across the US in some serious style?

Companies such as Airstream and SLRV have designed RV models with high-end amenities such as heated hardwood floors, granite countertops, and multiple slide outs.

Here are eight luxurious RVs for sale that cost between $US200,000 and $US2 million.

The Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways costs $US225,000 and can travel across the country on just a single battery charge.

Bowlus Road Chief The exterior of the Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways.

As Business Insider previously reported, the aerodynamic RV’s battery is so effective it doesn’t need to be recharged for two weeks.

Inside you can find a full kitchen, a dinette, a bathroom, and a bedroom, which sleeps four people.

Bowlus Road Chief The interior of the Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways.

The walls and ceiling of the Bowlus Road Chief are covered in wood.

The 2020 Atlas RV, which is built on a Mercedes-Benz sprinter, costs $US238,000.

Airstream The exterior of the 2020 Airstream Atlas.

At just 24 feet long, the 2020 Airstream Atlas has extendable sides that allow space for a Murphy bed inside. On the outside, the RV also comes with an awning that can extend electronically to provide some shade.

The Airstream Atlas has a kitchen, a bathroom, and a living space.

Airstream The interior of the 2020 Airstream Atlas.

The couch seats recline, or you can place a table in front of the couch to create a workspace.

SLRV’s Commander 4×4 is an off-road RV that is selling for $US435,000.

SLRV Expedition Vehicles The exterior of the Commander 4×4.

The Commander 4×4 has the ability to off-road because it can twist on bumpy terrain and has military-grade tires.

The interior of the Commander 4×4 is completely customisable.

SLRV Expedition Vehicles The interior of the Commander 4×4.

You can have the bed placed above the seating area, and it drops down when it’s time for sleep. Other versions have the bed in a fixed place, while others opt for bunk beds. The RV can also fit a bathroom, a kitchen, and a living space.

For $US650,000, the UXV-MAX RV overlander could be your new home away from home.

Global Expedition Vehicles The exterior of the UXV-MAX.

The RV has skylights, double-pane glass windows, and LED lighting throughout. For an added cost, you can even add a garage on the back to store a motorcycle.

The UXV-MAX has enough space for a king-size bed and a full kitchen.

Global Expedition Vehicles The interior of the UXV-MAX.

The kitchen also has granite countertops and a dishwasher.

SLRV also built a Commander 8×8 which is said to be priced between $US670,000 and $US1,370,000.

© SLRV Expedition Vehicles The exterior of the Commander 8×8.

When the Commander 8×8 is parked, it can easily be transformed into a two-story home with the push of a button. Like the Commander 4×4, the RV can go over rough terrain and can go off-road for extended periods.

The top floor of the Commander 8×8 is where you’ll find the sleeping quarters, which has six mattresses and hidden storage.

© SLRV Expedition Vehicles The interior of the Commander 8×8.

On the ground floor, there’s a full kitchen and a seating area for 10 people.

The Foretravel ih-45 RV costs about $US1.4 million.

Endless RVing/ YouTube The exterior of Foretravel ih-45.

The Foretravel ih-45 measures 45 feet long and comes with A/C units and technology that reduces road noise.

The RV has two couches and a full kitchen with a bedroom in the rear.

Courtesy of Foretravel of Texas The interior of the Foretravel ih-45.

The model has a washer and dryer, flat-screen TVs inside, and an entertainment area outside.

The 2019 Featherlite Vantaré Prevost is a luxury RV, selling for $US1.6 million.

FeatherliteCoaches/ YouTube The exterior of the Featherlite Vantaré Prevos.

The Featherlite Vantaré Prevos has three slide outs, an awning, and four A/C units. There’s also a slide-out barbecue built into the motorhome.

Inside you can find heated hardwood flooring.

FeatherliteCoaches/ YouTube The interior of the Featherlite Vantaré Prevos.

Above the driver’s seat, there is a 60″ Samsung LCD. There’s also a kitchen, a bathroom, and a bedroom on this motorhome.

This RV designed by Porsche will cost you $US2 million.

Newell The exterior of the Newell.

The Newell RV has 605 horsepower and a 20-kilowatt generator. Once you step inside, you’ll first notice that the entry is completely keyless, but the luxury doesn’t stop there. In fact, the driver’s seat is heated and acts as a massage chair.

The RV has a lavishly designed full bedroom and bathroom.

Newell The interior of the Newell.

There’s also a full kitchen with a dishwasher, a garbage disposal, a fridge, a freezer, and a dinette.

