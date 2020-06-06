10 of the most luxurious RV parks you can visit in the US this summer

Courtesy of Sun RV Resorts A luxury RV park.

This summer, taking a trip in an RV might be one of the safest ways you can travel, and there’s no shortage of luxury parks across the US.

Motorcoach Country Club in Indio, California, has been voted the top RV park in the country and provides luxury villas for each RV guest.

Some high-end RV parks cater to families and children, like Normandy Farms in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Sun N Fun in Sarasota, Florida.

While the coronavirus has prompted many to cancel their travel plans, some families are turning to RVs to travel safely this summer.

You may be surprised that RV travel can be just as luxurious as a 5-star hotel. All across the country, there are RV resorts with infinity pools, spas, and fitness centres.

While travelling by RV is low risk because it’s self-contained and you’re exposing yourself to fewer people, the risk does increase when you go to a resort, so it’s important to adhere to local guidelines when travelling and to check with the resort to see what will be closed for safety.

Here are the top 10 luxury RV parks in the US you should travel to this summer.

Motorcoach Country Club in Indio, California, is the No. 1 luxury RV resort in the US.

Courtesy of Motorcoach Country Club Motorcoach Country Club.

USA Today’s 2019 Readers’ Choice rated Motorcoach Country Club the best RV resort in the country. For those looking to buy a spot, it costs between $US56,000 and $US799,000, while renting typically ranges from $US114 to $US211 a night. The resort has a golf course, three tennis courts, a fitness centre, and swimming pools – all of which will reopen on June 8. There’s also a large clubhouse with a private restaurant and bar. Guests could also explore the 80-acre resort’s waterways via boat.

Some RV spots at the resort are actually lavish villas, which include private kitchens, swimming pools, and fireplaces.

Bella Terra of Gulf Shores in Viabella Terra Foley, Alabama, also has high-end amenities.

Tommy Hathcock/ YouTube Bella Terra of Gulf Shores.

Bella Terra of Gulf Shores describes itself as an “upscale RV resort community.” The critics seem to agree, as USA Today named it one of the best in the country.

You can rent or buy lots this summer for $US300 per week. Amenities open to guests this summer include an infinity pool, a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse, a private movie theatre, and lake access.

At Bluewater Key RV Resort in Key West, Florida, each lot has a private tiki hut and access to the ocean.

Courtesy of Bluewater Key Bluewater Key RV Resort.

TripAdvisor ranks the Bluewater Key RV Resort among the top parks in the country. Located in Key West, the place is known for its proximity to the water. You can swim, fish, and boat right off the resort’s private docks. The park also allows guests to rent public boats for fishing and scuba diving. Additionally, you can take a dip in the resort’s pool, which will be open this summer.

Lots costs between $US100 and $US200 per night during the summer months. Each lot comes with a private tiki hut that has a private kitchen, seating area, and TV.

Chula Vista RV Resort in San Diego, California, also has the perfect location on the water.

Courtesy of Sun RV Resorts Chula Vista RV Resort.

Chula Vista RV Resort is located right next to San Diego Bay, offering guests access to Chula Vista Marina. Guests also have immediate access to the beach, Bayside Park, and a public fishing pier. The site has a swimming pool, a hot tub, a fitness centre, a game room, and a picnic area – all of which are expected to reopen for this summer.

For a little over $US100 per night, you get a parking space and a private picnic table.

Normandy Farms in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is billed as a luxury resort for families.

Danny B Films/ YouTube Normandy Farms.

Normandy Farms is not only an RV park but also a campground where guests can pitch a tent, rent out a cabin, or stay in a yurt. For RVers, however, you can get a lot for $US80 to $US100 per night.

The campground is geared for families, offering four pools, a fishing pond, a fitness centre, a basketball court, a volleyball court, a bike park, two playgrounds, and a business centre. Some of these amenities will remain closed until the state enters Phase 2 of the reopening process.

Sun N Fun in Sarasota, Florida, is also a great place to take your children.

Courtesy of Sun RV Resorts Sun N Fun.

According to Sun N Fun’s website, the park is perfect for all ages. Its amenities include a large waterslide, an outdoor heated swimming pool, an indoor athletics pool, a climbing wall, a fitness centre, a mini-golf course, a pickleball court, and shuffleboards. As of right now, some of the amenities are closed, but the park hopes to open them throughout the summer.

A lot at Sun N Fun will cost you around $US100 per night and includes a private picnic table.

Mountain Falls Luxury Motorcoach Resort in Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, offers panoramic mountain views.

Courtesy of Mountain Falls Luxury Motorcoach Resort Mountain Falls Luxury Motorcoach Resort.

Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this RV park has a scenic setting, but it’s best known for its amenities. The resort has a clubhouse, a golf course, two pools, bathhouses, a spa, and a concierge. Park reps said they will also be holding more events outdoors this summer to encourage social distancing, but all amenities will remain open.

When renting a spot this summer, you can get a lot with a pavilion, which is a covered outdoor living area with a kitchen and a fireplace. It will cost you between $US115 to $US160 per night.

Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort is located near the city’s casinos and nightlife.

Courtesy of Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort.

Located near Las Vegas’ famous strip, the park calls itself a “luxury RV resort fit for a king.” On-site, there is a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, a swimming pool, two whirlpools, and a tanning pool. As of now, only the showers, fitness centre locker rooms, and the sauna are closed for the summer.

Lots start at $US70 per day and reach $US100 for the summer months. You can get a premium lot, which has a built-in BBQ and an eating area.

Polson Motorcoach & RV Resort in Polson, Montana, is also known for its scenic views.

Courtesy of Polson Motorcoach Resort Polson Motorcoach Resort.

Polson Motorcoach & RV Resort describes itself as “one of America’s finest.” Located in the Flathead Lake and the Mission Mountains, the park has magnificent views and access to Glacier National Park. The park itself also has a gym, gas fire pits, and a dog run that will be open for summer guests.

Lots cost between $US97 and $US243. You can upgrade your lot so that it has an outdoor kitchen, a gas fire pit, and a living area.

Cava Robles in Paso Robles, California, is said to be “designed by nature.”

Courtesy of Sun RV Resorts Cava Robles.

Located in California’s wine region, Cava Robles offers amenities like a picnic pavilion, a community centre, a game room, a pool, and a spa. The park also has a bistro and on-site wine tasting for guests. Although some of the amenities are closed at the moment, the park does expect to open some throughout the summer.

You can rent a space, which includes a picnic table and a patio, in the summer months for $US100 to $US300.

