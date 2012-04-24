Luxury Retailers Have Run Out Of Prime Real Estate In China

Photo: Phil Whitehouse on Flickr

Luxury brands including Louis Vuitton and Burberry are having difficulty expanding in China because there isn’t enough prime real estate to go around.According to a report by CBRE Commercial Research, four out of the five fastest-growing real estate markets are in China. But luxury retailers have trouble finding commercial space that’s up to their standards and won’t settle for the more up-and-coming neighborhoods.



Still, China will continue to dominate development, according to the report: eight out of the 10 fastest-growing markets are there. Even though luxury retailers are puzzling over how to expand, middle-class shopping malls are popping up everywhere.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.