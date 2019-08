Das Stue, a 5-star luxury hotel in Berlin is serving up exquisite meals to unlikely consumers — children. From Wagyu filet to tapas, these chefs are not holding back for a supposedly “unsophisticated” palate.

Produced by Emma Fierberg



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.