This Luxury Motor Home Comes With A Parking Spot For Your Mini Cooper

Julie Zeveloff
mobile home

Photo: Vario Mobil

Luxury motor home designer Vario Mobil has just released a new luxury motorhome model that give a whole new meaning to living in the lap of luxury (via Born Rich).The mobile mansion is equipped with an impressive high-power torque engine, an eco-friendly middle engine, bay windows and a special garage built for a Mini Cooper mini car.

It also has leather couches, king size beds, a spacious seating area and a top-of-the-line Bose media player.

This luxury mobile home carries an entire family

And a Mini Cooper

The master bedroom, with king size bed

Couch in the master bedroom

Dining nook

Bathroom with full shower

The wet bar

Plenty of seating

Cherry and white leather interiors

Flat screen TVs

Cozy armchairs

Think that trailer is big?

