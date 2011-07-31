This Luxury Motor Home Comes With A Parking Spot For Your Mini Cooper

Photo: Vario Mobil

Luxury motor home designer Vario Mobil has just released a new luxury motorhome model that give a whole new meaning to living in the lap of luxury (via Born Rich).The mobile mansion is equipped with an impressive high-power torque engine, an eco-friendly middle engine, bay windows and a special garage built for a Mini Cooper mini car.



It also has leather couches, king size beds, a spacious seating area and a top-of-the-line Bose media player.

