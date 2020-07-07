A full-floor penthouse in the Miami building where David and Victoria Beckham bought a $20 million pad in April is now on the market. Take a look inside.

Courtesy One Thousand Museum

A fully furnished penthouse in Zaha Hadid’s Miami residential building is on the market for $US18.8 million.

Known as the One Thousand Museum, the 62-story building boasts a private helipad and swimming pool on the top floor.

Take a look inside the luxury condo, which comes with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and hallways that double as art galleries.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 10,000-square-foot penthouse in a luxury Miami residential building designed by starchitect Zaha Hadid is on sale for $US18.8 million.

Courtesy One Thousand Museum

Known as the One Thousand Museum, the building opened in January after seven years of construction. It is the only residential building by Pritzker-Prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid in the Western Hemisphere.

Source: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, Business Insider, One Thousand Museum

Located on the 50th floor, the condo is fully furnished and boasts sweeping views of Biscayne Bay as well as the city’s Art Deco District.

Courtesy One Thousand Museum

Fadia Bassi and Harvey Daniels of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty represent the listing.

Source: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

From the foyer, double doors open up to an 86-foot living room lined with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Lifestyle Production Group

Source: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Interior designer Hernan Arriaga describes the condo as “contemporary and comfortable.”

Lifestyle Production Group

Source: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, Luxury Living Group

He was mindful to respect Hadid’s architecture when furnishing the apartment, keeping every column exposed.

Courtesy One Thousand Museum

Source: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, Luxury Living Group

“The residence is in one of Miami’s most incredible architectural sculptures,” he told Luxury Living Group.

Craig Denis

Source: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, Luxury Living Group

Twelve-foot ceilings lend the five-bedroom, 6.5-bath residence a museum quality …

Craig Denis

Source: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

… and artwork transforms hallways into galleries.

Craig Denis

Source: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

The master suite lines the entire north side of the penthouse …

Craig Denis

Source: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

… and opens up to a 100-foot terrace.

Craig Denis

Source: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

The new owner of this penthouse would be in good company: Soccer star David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, a former Spice Girl, locked down a penthouse for $US20 million in April.

Craig Denis

Source: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, Robb Report

It’s no wonder the building attracts high-profile buyers, given its amenities: The two floors include a sky lounge and aquatic centre.

Courtesy One Thousand Museum

Source: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

The eighth and ninth floors boast a gym, spa, and fitness centre.

Courtesy One Thousand Museum

Source: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

And the building comes with a private helipad to boot.

Courtesy One Thousand Museum

Source: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, One Thousand Museum

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.