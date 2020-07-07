A full-floor penthouse in the Miami building where David and Victoria Beckham bought a $20 million pad in April is now on the market. Take a look inside.

- A fully furnished penthouse in Zaha Hadid’s Miami residential building is on the market for $US18.8 million.
- Known as the One Thousand Museum, the 62-story building boasts a private helipad and swimming pool on the top floor.
- Take a look inside the luxury condo, which comes with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and hallways that double as art galleries.
A 10,000-square-foot penthouse in a luxury Miami residential building designed by starchitect Zaha Hadid is on sale for $US18.8 million.
Known as the One Thousand Museum, the building opened in January after seven years of construction. It is the only residential building by Pritzker-Prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid in the Western Hemisphere.
Located on the 50th floor, the condo is fully furnished and boasts sweeping views of Biscayne Bay as well as the city’s Art Deco District.
Fadia Bassi and Harvey Daniels of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty represent the listing.
From the foyer, double doors open up to an 86-foot living room lined with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Interior designer Hernan Arriaga describes the condo as “contemporary and comfortable.”
He was mindful to respect Hadid’s architecture when furnishing the apartment, keeping every column exposed.
“The residence is in one of Miami’s most incredible architectural sculptures,” he told Luxury Living Group.
Twelve-foot ceilings lend the five-bedroom, 6.5-bath residence a museum quality …
… and artwork transforms hallways into galleries.
The master suite lines the entire north side of the penthouse …
… and opens up to a 100-foot terrace.
The new owner of this penthouse would be in good company: Soccer star David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, a former Spice Girl, locked down a penthouse for $US20 million in April.
It’s no wonder the building attracts high-profile buyers, given its amenities: The two floors include a sky lounge and aquatic centre.
The eighth and ninth floors boast a gym, spa, and fitness centre.
And the building comes with a private helipad to boot.
