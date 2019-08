The best part of owning a yacht would be cruising to a private beach (I assume.) The yacht designers at Hareide have created a concept for a sleek yacht that creates its own beach, even in the middle of the ocean. The 108M yacht slopes into the water off the rear of the ship, creating a wooden beach, complete with waves.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.