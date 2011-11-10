Luxury Lodging In Atlanta: A Guide To The City’s Lush Accommodations

Atlanta is a city known for its sweet southern charm. It’s also a city known for the Technicolor springs fuelled with live music, art festivals and outdoor culinary action.



It’s got it all – Piedmont Park in the heart of Midtown, a bustling and successful Downtown, and the upscale Buckhead neighbourhood – all competing with each other to attract visitors looking for some of the most posh and exclusive places to rest their well-coiffed heads after long flights to Atlanta.

To pick just one hotel in this major destination city would be a crime. In fact, even picking a few is still difficult, and leaves out many of the unique and charming places in town. If you are looking for the highest-rated, most well-reviewed, and super decadent hotels in town, there is no shortage.

From white-glove service to five-star dining, to simply decadent spa services, these are the sure-bets to place you straight in the lap of luxury:

1. Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta – Midtown: Clocking in at 50 stories high, Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta is the only five-star, five-diamond hotel in town. Here, location is just as great as the hotel itself – it lies in the path of some of the best dining in town on Peachtree Blvd. It is nearby to shopping, the MARTA train, and a variety of venues which highlight the best of the city, including the Botanical Gardens and Piedmont Park. The posh starts with the three-story atrium lobby and doesn’t stop.

There’s the spa with 10 treatment rooms and fresh fruit and juices available for those using the facility; a CD/DVD library to pass a rainy summer afternoon; a fitness facility; indoor pool, sauna, steam room and whirlpool; and more. The light and airy guest rooms include LCD TV’s, wired/wireless internet (for a fee), stereos, and down bedding. For dining, the hotel has the popular Park 75, which includes a restaurant, lounge and terrace.

For the ultimate decadence, book the Presidential Suite. Its 19th floor placement provides sweeping views of the Midtown skyline, along with 2,200 square feet of living space, including a dining room that can hold 10 guests, and complete kitchen.

2. St. Regis Atlanta: Located in the heart of the charming Buckhead neighbourhood, St. Regis radiates class and luxury. The palatial hotel and residences offers a private and calm enclave (perfect for Britney Spears who recently checked-in during her Femme Fatale stop in Atlanta) in the middle of one of the most prestigious areas in the city. All rooms include floor-to-ceiling windows, hand-crafted chandeliers and original artwork. Unwind at the Remede Spa or head to the sixth-floor Pool Piazza, a 40,000 square-foot respite that includes a pool, billiard rooms, fireplace, Jacuzzi, poolside bar and a fitness facility.

Then, head down to dinner at Paces 88 American Bistro for a meal using the freshest local ingredients. For wine aficionados, the Wine Room gives guests the opportunity to enjoy some of the best wines in the world, paired with food. Or, head outside to the Pool Café & Bar for Southern food at its best. Every night, the Master of Ceremonies invites guests to take part in the sunset social – a sobering of champagne in the hotel’s lobby.

For the ultimate exclusive lodging, book the Empire Suite. Its 2,800 square-feet of bliss that includes French doors opening onto Juliette balconies, two bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, a large living and dining area (up to eight people) and a private exercise room.

3. W Atlanta Buckhead: W is really good at what it does – providing fun, hip lodging set to a high-end vibe. The W Atlanta Buckhead is no different. It’s got it all: renowned interior designer Thom Filica has designed the space and rooms, creating a sleek and remarkably un-stuffy environment. Check in and head to the Living Room, the reinvented lobby packed with comfortable couches, coffee tables and chairs, to enjoy that morning cup of coffee and newspaper. The rooms also offer Filica’s touch and echo his light and fun style. Located walking distance from Buckhead’s two major high-end shopping malls, Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza, there isn’t a shortage of activities to pull you from the W.

But, the hotel’s amenities will quickly bring you back. Jean-George’s Market is housed on-site and serves up some of the tastiest dishes in town. Plus, this AAA Four-Diamond property also has created quite the scene. Its high-rise pool deck features a heated infinity pool overlooking Peachtree Road, complete with soft lounge chairs, and the popular Whiskey Blue cocktail lounge on the 12th floor with an outdoor terrace providing a gorgeous atmosphere to take in the Buckhead sunset.

Spend the night in the Extreme WOW Suite, a colourful room decorated in “re-imagined” vintage with unique touches like shiny red dining room chairs and a white branch floor lamp.

4. The Mansion on Peachtree, Buckhead: Super exclusive and super swanky, The Mansion on Peachtree is one of the more romantic of the high-end hotels. The Mansion has gained quite a reputation in the past few years; it is a Mobile four-star rated property and was voted one of the Top 100 US Hotels in Conde Nast traveller’s “Reader’s Choice Awards” in 2010. With 42 stories, it offers spectacular views of the city. Wander through its English garden and charming courtyard, take a swim in the 60-foot climate-controlled lap pool, or pad around in one of the classically decorated rooms which include a “hidden” TV – a framed piece of art retracts to display the 37″ LCD.

Indulge in a spa treatment at Spa 29, or simply head to the room to soak in a deep tub. For dining, the hotel offers The Café (which boasts free wifi) and taps into local organic produce for its dishes, or The Mansion Lounge for handcrafted cocktails, wine and late night snacks. Every weekend, the Lounge has live music from local Atlanta artists.

The exclusive room to book: The Presidential Suite. Its 2,340 square-foot of upscale lodging that includes high ceilings and balconies with amazing views of Buckhead.

5. The Ellis Hotel, Downtown: Built in the 1900s and recently renovated, The Ellis Hotel is a green hotel. It sets itself apart with unique touches, like a women’s only floor complete with secure entry, flat and curling irons in the rooms and a “kiss cam” to say goodnight to loved ones far from Atlanta. Heavy on the complimentary, The Ellis Hotel offers free wifi and a free nightly wine tasting.

Location is key for The Ellis — guests can enjoy the nearby attractions, such as the sports complexes, shopping and dining. For dining, there is the award-winning Terrace Restaurant, which serves sustainable meals overlooking Peachtree St.

For added luxury, book the executive suite – it comes loaded with amenities, including a private parlor room for entertaining.

