A luxury houseboat docked in the heart of Amsterdam is selling for $1.5 million. Here's a look inside the 'floating palace.'

Nisangha/Getty Images The houseboat, named De Friese Franje, is on sale for $US1.5 million.

Sotheby’s International Reality is selling a “floating palace” for $US1.5 million.

The houseboat, named De Friese Franje, is situated on the Amstel River in the heart of Amsterdam in north Holland. Encompassing 1,560 square feet, De Friese Franjehas three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a sun terrace and a modern kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances.

According to Sotheby’s, De Friese Franjehas was renovated over the past year and a half. Those renovations included the addition of sustainable materials like an oak wood floor, soft leather walls, and matted glass in the bedroom.

While houseboat living may not sound appealing to some, it’s a very real alternative for the thousands of people who are being priced out of major US cities like New York and San Francisco because of increasingly unaffordable rental markets.

Here’s a closer look at the luxe houseboat.

Situated in the heart of Amsterdam on the Amstel River, the De Friese Franje is listed with Sotheby’s International Reality.

The houseboat has three bedrooms, including a master suite …

… and two guest rooms.

There are also two bathrooms, one of which has a hot tub.

The houseboat was renovated over a period of 1.5 years. The renovation included adding more sustainable materials to the home, such as oak wood flooring and hard matted windows.

The windows have also been coated to make it harder for people to see inside while still allowing you to see outside from within the boat.

There is also a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Other amenities include a sun terrace and air conditioning.

The sleek, modern houseboat is asking $US1.5 million.

