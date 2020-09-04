For $9,400 per night, travellers can live like a Japanese warlord in the country's first-ever castle hotel

Courtesy Value Management Co., Ltd.

Travellers can now rent out one of the few remaining castles from Japan’s Edo period for a day and night.

Restored in 2004 and located on a hilltop in western Japan’s Ehime prefecture, Ozu Castle looks much the same as it did 400 years ago when it was occupied by feudal lords.

The stay includes access to the entire castle after hours, as well as a 17th-century-themed welcome ceremony, breakfast in a historic tea house villa, and a moon-watching sake experience.

Rates start at 1 million yen, or $US9,400 per day, for two guests with a maximum of six guests.

Take a look inside Ozu Castle town, which is part of a new decentralized boutique hotel concept called Nipponia.

Wood-framed castles were once prevalent throughout Japan, but only a handful of original structures remain today.

Now, for the first time ever, visitors can stay in one overnight.

In July, the four-story Ozu Castle in western Japan’s Ehime prefecture began offering “castle stays” starting at 1 million yen, or about $US9,400 per night for two guests.

Built in 1331, the castle was home to feudal lords for 250 years beginning in the 17th century. Fittingly, the castle stay starts with an Edo period welcome ceremony.

During the ceremony, a reenactor playing a feudal lord from 1617 rides in on horseback …

… and gunshots, flag waving, and conch-shell blowing follow. Guests will have the option to don warrior costumes themselves.

Over the course of the day, guests can explore the surrounding town, which includes a temple, shrine, and historic samurai residences, and book one of two experiences: a theatre performance or cormorant fishing demonstration.

After public visiting hours, guests will have the castle completely to themselves. Restored in 2004, the structure looks much the same as it did centuries ago, with a few luxury upgrades like an attached bathing area.

The castle can accommodate up to six people. For each guest upwards of two people, the experience costs an additional 100,000 yen, or about $US942.

Following a full-course dinner, guests can head to one of the castle’s turrets to ‘contemplate’ the moon while sipping sake as warlords once did.

The next morning, a transfer service will take them to Garyu Sanso, a historic villa with a teahouse overlooking the Hiji River, for breakfast.

The Ozu Castle stay is just one part of the Nipponia Hotel, a new decentralized boutique hotel concept designed to revitalize the city of Ozu.

Eleven other hotel rooms are scattered throughout the town and available for a lower cost than the castle stay, starting at 17,000 yen, or about $US160 per night.

While Nipponia’s castle town hotels will be available year-round, the Ozu Castle is limiting its “castle stays” to just 30 groups for 30 nights in its first year.

