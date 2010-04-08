WEALTH FLAUNT OF THE DAY: Take A Luxury Jet Tour Over Other People's Misery

Photo: www.jetsuiteair.com

There have been a lot of foreclosure tours all over the US in the last year. But starting next week all those bus trips are getting blown out of the water by an all-inclusive jet tour of million dollar bank-owned properties in Las Vegas.The “Luxury Home Foreclosure Private Jet Tour” is being organised by Luxury Homes of Las Vegas and the private jet company JetSuite Air. It includes a tour of three Vegas houses on sale for $4 million or more (we only managed to score pictures of two).



The four-passenger luxury jet will take one set of buyers at a time (champagne included) from LA, and land at a private terminal in Las Vegas, said Ken Lowman, Broker and Owner of Luxury Homes of Las Vegas, and the main man behind the tour. After they land he will either rent a limo or drive the clients to the three sites in his own car- A Maserati Quatroportte.

See the homes here >



In order to qualify for the tour the potential buyers have to have a minimum of $10 million in net worth and at least 2 million in liquid assets.

Insensitive much?

Maybe, and if yes, then Southern California is full of crass people.

“20-five per cent of our luxury property buyers are from Southern California so we’re really targeting that market,” Ken said.

Of course the big attraction is that each of the 10,000-square feet mansions has been seriously slashed in price, in one case by nearly half, though Ken hopes to show more than just these bank-owned houses, saying, “the hope is that they will look at the houses in foreclosure and then look at a couple of my regular listings.”

So if you want to go house hunting in Vegas, this is the new ritzy thing to do.

Just make sure you’ve got the cash.

“We need to protect ourselves from flying people around for free, ” Ken said.

Now tour the Vegas mansions >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.