WEALTH FLAUNT OF THE DAY: Take A Luxury Jet Tour Over Other People's Misery

Antonina Jedrzejczak
Luxury homes jet tour

Photo: www.jetsuiteair.com

There have been a lot of foreclosure tours all over the US in the last year.  But starting next week all those bus trips are getting blown out of the water by an all-inclusive jet tour of million dollar bank-owned properties in Las Vegas.The “Luxury Home Foreclosure Private Jet Tour”  is being organised by Luxury Homes of Las Vegas and the private jet company JetSuite Air.  It includes a tour of three Vegas houses on sale for $4 million or more (we only managed to score pictures of two).

The four-passenger luxury jet will take one set of buyers at a time (champagne included) from LA, and land at a private terminal in Las Vegas, said Ken Lowman, Broker and Owner of Luxury Homes of Las Vegas, and the main man behind the tour. After they land he will either rent a limo or drive the clients to the three sites in his own car- A Maserati Quatroportte.

See the homes here >

In order to qualify for the tour the potential buyers have to have a minimum of $10 million in net worth and at least 2 million in liquid assets.

Insensitive much?

Maybe, and if yes, then Southern California is full of crass people.

“20-five per cent of our luxury property buyers are from Southern California so we’re really targeting that market,” Ken said.

Of course the big attraction is that each of the 10,000-square feet mansions has been seriously slashed in price, in one case by nearly half, though Ken hopes to show more than just these bank-owned houses, saying,  “the hope is that they will look at the houses in foreclosure and then look at a couple of my regular listings.”

So if you want to go house hunting in Vegas, this is the new ritzy thing to do.

Just make sure you’ve got the cash.

“We need to protect ourselves from flying people around for free, ” Ken said.

Now tour the Vegas mansions >

House # 1 - located in MacDonald Highlands and listed for $4.9 million, it has $330 monthly association fees and $38,475 annual taxes

In 2008 it was listed at $6.2 million

The formal entry foyer measures 34x31 ft.

double staircase with granite and Brazilian cherry wood floors and a hand-cut crystal chandelier

The kitchen includes a breakfast bar, custom cabinets, a garden window, and granite counter tops

A 16x22 ft. formal dining room

And a 28X24 ft. master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet

A garden tub and double sinks in the master bathroom

The house faces west and has numerous balconies and a built-In barbecue

An in ground pool with swim-up bar and luminaire jet fountains into the spa

House # 2 - 10,692 sq.ft. home in Tournament Hills is listed for $4.65 million

The house sits on 1.17 acres with $335 monthly association fees and $43,586 annual taxes

The very kitsch seven-bedroom house was listed at $9.2 million in 2007

A 20X13 ft. formal dining room and living room combination

If you don't want to take the stairs, there's also an elevator

Custom silver leaf detailing....a lot of silver leaf detailing

The kitchen includes custom cabinets, granite counter tops, a marble island, and stone flooring

A 42X24 ft. master bedroom with a private balcony and walk-in closet.... and columns

A jet tub and separate makeup area

An outdoor pool that overlooks the 4th hole of a golf course

Now take a look at the mansion Nicolas Cage has no money to hold on to....

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Nicolas Cage Loses His Over-The-Top Bel Air Mansion >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.