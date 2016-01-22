15 extravagant vacation homes you can rent with 'the Airbnb for billionaires'

Courtesy of 3RD HOME This Moroccan villa could be your next vacation spot.

Buying a second home is a big commitment. But what if that investment granted you access to an exclusive club with luxury properties around the world? You might never have to pay for a hotel again.

That’s the idea behind 3RD HOME, a “reciprocal travel club” or “AirBnB for millionaires and billionaires,” as Forbes aptly put it.

The concept is simple: list your property (of $500,000 value or more), pay a $2,500 initiation fee, and feel free to book vacations to any of the more than 4,800 estates around the world currently in the 3RD HOME portfolio. A selection of high-end partner resorts, including the Ritz-Carlton Destination Club, are also part of the membership.

“What people like is that the quality level is above most rental sites,” Steve Zacks, chief marketing officer for 3RD HOME, said to Business Insider.

Here’s a teaser of just a few of the gorgeous properties 3RD CLUB members have access to.

Every property is verified and reviewed comprehensively to make sure it's up to snuff, like this $2.1 million estate retreat on Lake Tinaroo in Yungaburra, Australia. Courtesy of 3RD HOME Strong word-of-mouth has led the company to double in size this year, with expectations that this will only continue as baby boomers, empty nesters, and wealthy retirees free up time to explore further afield. For a Spanish seaside experience, you could jet over to Villa Colonia de Saint Jordi just south of Mallorca, which is priced at $2.1 million. Courtesy of 3RD HOME You still need to pay $395 to $995 per week to use the other homes. But as comparable villa rentals or five-star hotel stays are bound to ask those numbers for a nightly booking, 3RD HOME seems like a relatively cost-savvy way to travel in comfort. Villa la Percha in the Turks and Caicos is a $3 million property on the exchange. Courtesy of 3RD HOME When the Caribbean calls, this $3.1 million Turtle Point home in Antigua and Barbuda's Freetown should answer nicely, with an infinity pool and endless ocean views. Courtesy of 3RD HOME Malibu -- home of surfers, sunsets, and celebrities -- is within reach with the $3.5 million Wing House. The Wing House is an architectural marvel: it was built out of all the parts of a decommissioned 747 jet. Courtesy of 3RD HOME Source: LA Curbed Live in Moroccan luxury at Villa El Boura, a $3.8 million villa just five minutes from central Marrakech. Courtesy of 3RD HOME Thailand's legendary Koh Samui is filled with high-priced luxury resorts, typically running you $800 or more a night. But 3RD HOME members can opt for the Lime Samui Villa instead, for a nominal weekly fee. Courtesy of 3RD HOME The Hawaiian island of Maui is popular for a laid-back retreat, and this open-plan $4.2 million Kapalua home should help you relax in style. Courtesy of 3RD HOME Or pop over to Sugarloaf Key in Florida and check in to this traditional home shaded by palms. Just a few miles from Key West, the six-bedroom Tides Estate has its own private fishing dock. Courtesy of 3RD HOME Sometimes, you just want to be royal. Live like a king at the 17th-century Chateau de Monferrier in St. Geyrac, France, complete with stately swimming pool, manicured gardens, and proximity to wine country. Courtesy of 3RD HOME Located in Punta Mita, Mexico, this $4.5 million property offers unrivalled ocean views. Courtesy of 3RD HOME You can't beat the views from this $6.5 million Napa estate. Hill House West in St. Helena, California is a six-bedroom home that would make the perfect home base for a wine tour. Courtesy of 3RD HOME This $8 million ski-in, ski-out chalet in Whistler, Canada, should accommodate. It even has a custom natural rock hot tub and waterfall. Courtesy of 3RD HOME For a rain forest escape with a private beach, try this unusual Costa Rican property, a $10 million, ten-bedroom estate of clean lines and huge windows. Expect to be surrounded by monkeys, sloths, and tropical birds. Courtesy of 3RD HOME Or get access to the ultimate adventure: the 20,000-acre Leobo Private Reserve in Vaalwater, South Africa. Valued at $35 million, the property will be just you, your guests, and the local lions. The rental includes access to all the reserve's amenities, including a private helicopter, safari vehicles for game tours, and a personal chef and butler to organise your daily activities. Courtesy of 3RD HOME

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.