Luxury Home Buyers Say This Is The Amenity They Can't Live Without

Photo: Matthew Nichols

When buying and furnishing a new luxury home, most people make the closets a priority, according to a survey Homes.com created exclusively for Business Insider.Among the 250 people surveyed, a whopping 75.9 per cent chose a luxury closet and suite as their #1 desired amenity.



Homes.com sent the survey to their database of 2,000 prospective luxury home buyers. Of the 250 respondents, 63.8 per cent were female and 36.2 male.

After a luxury closet, respondents wanted a wetbar, and then a specialty tub. Other options were Italian marble flooring, en-suite mini-kitchen, indoor pool, wine cellar and sauna/spa room.

