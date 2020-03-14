The coronavirus pandemic is derailing the luxury fashion calendar — here are the shows and events that have been cancelled (so far)

The luxury fashion industry continues to suffer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Business Insider previously reported, from January 17 to March 11, the MSCI Europe Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods Index fell 23%, seeing $US152 billion in market value erased.

Many fashion houses have already postponed or cancelled their shows.

US-based fashion editors and reporters are also dealing with the outbreak, and many are being told to self-quarantine – Condé Nast, the owner of Vogue, GQ, and Vanity Fair, reported its first suspected case of the virus on Wednesday.

February’s fashion month went on with some hesitation, but now, the industry is taking more precautions when it comes to upcoming cruise and resort shows.

As previously reported by Business Insider, many US-based fashion editors, influencers, models, and others who travelled to Milan for fashion week returned to find memos from their employers requesting they self-quarantine. On Wednesday, Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch advised those who can work from home to do so until at least the end of March, as a staffer in the company’s Style division is suspected of having COVID-19.

Now, as the virus continues to spread and Italy continues its nationwide lockdown, fashion houses are cancelling or postponing upcoming shows. Giorgio Armani postponed its April cruise show to November. Versace and Gucci each cancelled US shows planned for May, while Prada has cancelled its May resort show, which was set to take place in Japan, Business Insider previously reported.

In addition to fashion shows, numerous fashion weeks have also been cancelled, including those in Shanghai, Melbourne, Beijing, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Here is a list of all the major fashion houses that have cancelled or postponed their shows so far.

Versace

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Contributor/Getty Images Versace runway show.

Originally scheduled for May 16, Versace has postponed its US fashion show. As previously reported by Business Insider, the headquarters of Versace is located in Milan which is, like the rest of Italy, on lockdown.



Chanel

REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Fall/Winter 2020/21 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 3, 2020.

Chanel has announced it is postponing a repeat showing of its Métiers d’Art, which was scheduled to take place in Beijing in May. But as noted by Lindsay Weinberg for The Hollywood Reporter, the house has yet to announce whether its May 7 runway show set to take place in Capri, Italy, will proceed.

Hermès

REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The Hermès resort show scheduled for April 28 in London has also been postponed, according to The Hollywood Reporter’sLindsay Weinberg.

Burberry

TOLGA AKMEN / Contributor / Getty Images

Burberry was scheduled to have a show in Shanghai on April 23, but it has since been postponed.

As Business Insider previously reported, in January, when the coronavirus was still spreading throughout China, Burberry predicted that COVID-19 would have a worse impact on its bottom line than the Hong Kong protests, which cut sales in half in its last fiscal quarter.



Prada

Xinhua/Alberto Lingria via Getty Images Prada runway show.

Prada was set to have a resort show in Tokyo, Japan, on May 21, but that has since been postponed.



Ralph Lauren

Reuters/Lucas Jackson A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 17, 2015.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s Lindsay Weinberg, Ralph Lauren has also cancelled its New York show, originally set for April.

Armani

AP Photo Armani at a runway show in 2018.

Armani has postponed its cruise show, which was originally set to take place in April in Dubai. As of now, the show has been pushed to November, as previously reported by Business Insider.

In a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, Armani said that because of the COVID-19 outbreak, “the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in order to protect all the industry stakeholders, employees, and guests who would be involved in the trip.”

Armani’s headquarters is located in Milan, which is, along with the rest of Italy, on lockdown.

Max Mara

Associated Press Model Kaia Gerber wears a creation as part of Max Mara’s Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collection, presented in Milan, Italy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s Lindsay Weinberg, Max Mara has decided to cancel its show, which was set to take place in St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 25.

Gucci

Originally scheduled for May 18 in San Francisco, Gucci is postponing its cruise 2021 fashion show to an as-yet-undetermined future date. In a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, Gucci’s rep said the decision to cancel was due to the COVID-19 outbreak and was made “as a precautionary measure.”

“A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date once the situation becomes clearer,” Gucci told THR. “At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world.”

Gucci’s headquarters are in Florence, Italy.

