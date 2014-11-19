Rich Survivalists Can Pick Up One Of These $3 Million Luxury Condos In A Former Nuclear Missile Silo

Survival Condo Project The Survival Condo Project logo looks like something out of The Hunger Games.

The 2011 rapture turned out to be a dud, and the world didn’t end at the end of the Mayan Calendar, either. But that hasn’t eased everyone’s fears about an apocalyptic event.

The Survival Condo Project is a luxury condo community near Concordia, Kansas that caters to that fear. Built 174 feet below ground, its developers claim it is “prepared for anything,” including a nuclear bomb.

A condo in this 2,000-square-foot underground space will cost you anywhere from $US1.5 to $US3 million.

Tyler Allen, a 45-year-old sports bar and nightclub owner who bought one of the condos, told the Wall Street Journal that “he isn’t a “tinfoil hat-wearing” type preparing for the end of the world.” Allen says he bought the condo because of a growing fear of “global health pandemics, cataclysmic weather, and terror attacks.”

Allen is not alone. The first survival condo complex that was built is already completely sold out, but the developer, Larry Hall, is currently working on a second.

Hall’s condos are built on former nuclear missile sites that were meant to withstand a nuclear bomb.

Hall’s company told the WSJ that residents can live a life of “uninterrupted luxury” because the bunker includes a spa, a dog park, a gym, and medical facilities. The Survival Condo Project’s website reads:

“We believe that given the present worldwide economic conditions, historical disaster evidence, and the obvious signs of global climate changes; that it is prudent to have a “disaster plan and shelter” in place should a need for it occur. Our designs include planning for: physical protection, psychological design considerations, advanced technology, and the concept of an extended family with diverse backgrounds.”

The entrance to the condo has two doors that are 16,000 pounds each.

Here’s a floor plan. The condo goes 174 feet underground.

And this is what a unit looks like. Full- and half-floor units are available. Full-floor units have 1,820 square feet of space and a maximum occupancy of 10 people. Half-floor units are 900 square feet and have a maximum occupants of 5 people. All of the fully furnished units have a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Kohler fixtures, a washer and dryer, a 50-inch television, and a five-year food reserve per person.

Of course, there is 24-hour surveillance.

Part of the reason why the condos are so pricey are the amenities. If you’re going to be stuck 174 feet underground when the apocalypse comes, you’re going to want something to do. There’s a community pool with an outdoor scene painted on the walls.

A rock climbing wall and a gym to stay active.

And a movie theatre to stay entertained.

Inside the units, there are video screens that act as windows. Residents can change the screen to show what kind of outside scene they like.

Each unit’s kitchen has state-of-the-art appliances.

The bedrooms have the window screens as well.

No need to worry about bringing too much stuff. Here’s the walk-in closet in a master bedroom.

The second complex is currently under construction and according to the website, will sell out “well before it is complete.”

