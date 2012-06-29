BILLIONAIRE TOY OF THE DAY: A Mini-Mansion For The Dog

Photo: Courtesy of Foursquare

Forget about an expensive sports car. Luxury doghouses are the newest symptom of a mid-life crisis.The New York Times today published an article about ornamental doghouses with amenities no dog would appreciate, equipped with air conditioning, heating, entertainment systems, elaborate lighting, pawprint wallpaper — these dogs have better living conditions than most New Yorkers do.



According to the article, the luxury doghouse business is more popular than ever. “Barkitects” or doghouse architects, say that demand for luxury doghouses has been steady through the recession. Celebrities like Jersey Shore’s Jenni Farley (Jwoww) and supermodel Rachel Hunter have even splurged on crazy houses for their dogs.

La Petite Maison designer Michelle Pollak said that requests for extravagant doghouses are common at the playhouse construction company — for mostly selfish reasons.

“Half our clients say, ‘Hey, we’d like a replica of our home for the dog,’ and half say, ‘This is the dream house we’ve always envisioned but couldn’t afford in real life’ — like a French palace for the French poodle,” Pollak told the Times.

The average price of a La Petite Maison doghouse is around $5,000 or $6,000, but Pollack said some customers spend more than $25,000 for their dream house in doghouse form.

But why all the fuss? Do dogs care if they have the nicest doghouses on the block?

Sometimes, these spoiled puppies don’t even live in their own house.

One Roanoke, Va. couple disclosed to the Times that they bought a mini-mansion for their whippet-borzoi mix puppy, Maggie May. The house sits in the couple’s garden in the backyard.

Sound like a logical purchase? Sure, if Maggie May weren’t strictly an inside dog. She has never stepped paw inside the mansion.

Next time, just get your dog a hambone and remodel your kitchen.

