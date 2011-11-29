Not Everyone Is Happy About The Luxury Dog Park Being Planned For Tribeca

A luxury dog park complete with different sized doggie fountains, separate spaces for small and large dogs, and grey-blue pavement designed for the colour-blind canines will open in TriBeCa’s oval dog run in the renovated Hudson River Park in 2013, according to DNAinfo.



The park is part of a $6.5 million renovated happening near Pier 26.

Other luxury features include a water fixture in the centre, similar to fountains children frolic through in other parks, and umbrellas for dogs to find shade in during the summer time, since initially the planted trees will be too young to provide shade.

The renderings still need to be approved by the Hudson River Trust, which will issue a final decision in January.

Some members of the Community Board 1’s Waterfront Committee said they feared there was too much money being spent on the dog park.

According to DNAInfo:

“Money is tight these days,” said Joel Kopel, a Financial District resident and CB1 member, adding that she was uncomfortable with the idea that the city was planning on “spending hundreds of thousands of dollars [on] a dog park.”

Photo: via DNAinfo

Photo: via DNAinfo

Now Meet The Former Hedge Funder And NFL Player Who Quit His Job To Open Fancy Dog Spa >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.