You Won't Believe How Good Life Is For The Super Rich

The world’s ultra-wealthy saw their fortunes shrink in the economic downturn, but that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped buying amazing toys.Far from it. Bloomberg profiles brothers Nick and Chris Candy, British-born designers to the rich who are still making lots of money designing those luxury playthings.

Together, they run a London-based company, Candy & Candy, which designs homes, yachts, jets and commercial real-estate for millionaire and billionaire clients like Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky, Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, American actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Vanisha Mittal, the daughter of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal.

Some of the Candy brothers’ real estate developments have done poorly along with the rest of the market, and projects in London and Beverly Hills have fallen flat.

Still, they’re doing very well. The profile says estimates of the brothers’ debts are $220 million and their net worth at about $1.2 billion — not including $877 million the Candys say they will earn if the remaining apartments at One Hyde Park sell for their asking price. They have an estimated $266 million in cash on May 31, $108 million of it in personal bank accounts and the rest in their private companies.

And, as Bloomberg reports, the brothers live like the moguls they work for. The two share a 17,500-square- foot, 30-room duplex penthouse in Monaco valued at $274 million. Other assets include five homes in Monaco and London worth an estimated $517 million, plus two yachts, a speedboat, a helicopter, two Maybachs, two Rolls Royces, two Bentleys and two Ferraris. Life is good for those who peddle the good life.

