Chinese Spend More Money On Luxury Goods Than Europe And The U.S. Combined

The size of China’s luxury boom is absolutely incredible. Here are some facts based on a UBS report:

Last year emerging Asia accounted for around 50% of global luxury sales, most of which came from China. The Chinese probably spent more on luxury than the Americans and Europeans combined.

Emerging Asia accounted for 60% of luxury growth.

Tourists from emerging Asia account for half of luxury sales in Europe and 15% of sales in the U.S. Most of these tourists came from China — over 50 million of them last year.

Thus luxury is another industry that is screwed if China crashes. Happily UBS’s Eva Quiroga says there are no signs of a slowdown. For instance:



Top European luxury companies reported around 41% year over year growth in emerging Asia for the third quarter

Watch exports to China were up 47% in September

Hong Kong malls reported booming traffic during the Golden Week holiday

China’s millionaire and billionaire population is soaring

