Luxury Cruise Ship Outruns Pirates

Everyone hit the Lido Deck, we’re gonna gun it through the Gulf of Aden!



Telegraph: Pirates fired shots on Sunday at a cruise ship carrying British, American, Australian and Canadian passengers as it sailed through the Gulf of Aden in an attempt to seize.

One of the attack boats fired eight shots at Oceania Cruises’ Nautica and got within 300 yards before the ship’s captain was able to pull away to safety.

“As the vessel sailed past several groups of non-hostile fishing vessels, two small skiffs were sighted by the Officer on Duty and deemed potentially hostile,” Oceania reported in a statement.

There were no injuries caused during the incident, which occurred when most guests were at breakfast. Many were completely unaware that the situation had occurred.

Um, was the hula hoop class that all encompassing that they missed an attack by Somali pirates? How loser-y will they feel when they get home and people ask them about it?

…Oceania’s Nautica, which carries up to 684 passengers, is the second cruise ship this year to have been confronted.

In April, pirates seized Le Ponant, a three-masted luxury vessel. That ship was carrying 30 crew members – though no passengers – and after an eight-day standoff those onboard were rescued. The ship was ultimately rescued and the pirates captured.

Seabourn Spirit, another luxury vessel, also ran into trouble in the area. In December 2005, pirates with missile launchers got close enough to fire on the ship. In this case, a few crew members were injured.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.