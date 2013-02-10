The Chinese Government Doesn't Want People To See These Luxury Commercials

Photo: Burberry via YouTube

China’s TV watchdog, State Administration of Radio, Film and Television (SARFT) has ordered all radio and television channels to cut advertisements that promote corrupt “gift giving”. From Xinhua:“Ads on some channels have encouraged people to give gifts like luxury watches, rare stamps and gold coins, which has publicized incorrect values and helped create a bad social ethos, according to a circular issued by the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television (SARFT).”



While it isn’t clear which commercials could be targeted, some luxury brands have seen their stocks decline on the news.

In light of that, we curated a few luxury commercials via Jing Daily and local sites like Youku that air China.

Note: It isn’t clear if these commercials will be banned. China hasn’t released a list of commercials that is targeting.

