The Chinese Government Doesn't Want People To See These Luxury Commercials

China’s TV watchdog, State Administration of Radio, Film and Television (SARFT) has ordered all radio and television channels to cut advertisements that promote corrupt “gift giving”. From Xinhua:“Ads on some channels have encouraged people to give gifts like luxury watches, rare stamps and gold coins, which has publicized incorrect values and helped create a bad social ethos, according to a circular issued by the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television (SARFT).”
While it isn’t clear which commercials could be targeted, some luxury brands have seen their stocks decline on the news.
In light of that, we curated a few luxury commercials via Jing Daily and local sites like Youku that air China.
Note: It isn’t clear if these commercials will be banned. China hasn’t released a list of commercials that is targeting.
Cartier's Destinee commercial starring Michelle Chen appears to be targeted at Mainland Chinese tourists.
This commercial coincided with the opening of the Swaroski's 'sparkling secrets' exhibition in Shanghai.
Bulgari's Serpenti collection starring Rachel Weisz seems to have become popular ahead of the Chinese New Year.
This CNN report shows snippets of two commercials, one for wine and the other for stamps that could be impacted by the ban.
Bonus - While this might not air on television or radio Latvian company Dartz has launched the Black Snake aimed at just the Chinese market.
