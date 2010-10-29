Check Out The 10 Coolest Luxury Cars Of The Future

Photo: Courtesy of Porsche
If you think that old Rolls Royce is luxurious, then you ain’t seen nothing.Designers at ever prestigious car company are creating beautiful, expensive cars that will blow away anything you’ve seen. Even if some of them won’t ever make the highway, we’re glad these ideas are getting out there.
Audi's e-tron Spyder was featured at the 2010 Paris Auto Show. The two-seater is Audi's study of an open sports car. The torque peaks at 650 Newton meters, high even for sports cars. The engine, a twin-turbo V6, powers only the back wheels while the front wheels run on two electric motors.
Release Date: Limited production has started
The Essence Concept is a gasoline-electric coupe with a 592 horsepower. The car's exterior is sculpted to emphasise speed and fluidity. At low speeds the sports car would release zero emissions and it features a new 3D motor which is very thin and disc shaped. The car would also come with custom Louis Vuitton luggage.
Release date: rumours say an alternate version will enter European production in 2011
Cadillac's XTS Platinum luxury concept sedan has a plug-in hybrid system and lithium ion battery. It has an estimated horse power of 350. The interior features a new instrument board that appears black until the car is turned on and the screen lights up.
Release date: rumoured to begin production in 2012
BMW's Vision EfficientDynamics combines the performance of its M model cars with and unbelievably low fuel consumption at just 3.76 litres for every 100 kilometers. The car also features a thermoelectric generator for on-board power supply.
Release date: 2013
The 918 Porsche Spyder concept sports car is a high efficiency and low emission technology. The car can reach speeds up to 198 MPH and goes from 0 to 62 MPH in 3.2 seconds. This Porsche gets up to 94 miles per gallon, more than the Smart Car which gets about 41.
Release date: 2014
The C-X75 is Jaguar's gas-electric, hybrid, sports car. The concept car can reach speeds of 205 MPH and can run up to 68 miles on just electric power. In just 3.4 seconds the car goes from zero to 60 mph. The sleek sports car comes with swan doors and LCD screens on its interior.
Release date: rumoured to be entering limited production as soon as 2012... or as late as 2018
The Saab 9-X Air convertible has a canopy top and wrap around glass. The canopy top, a powered flat folding roof, is an innovation in convertible design. The concept car uses bioethanol fuel and hybrid technology combined with turbocharged efficiency for a highly functioning powertrain. In eight seconds, the car goes from zero to 60 mph.
Release date: N/A
The Lincoln C Concept aims to be your car, and your friend. The C Concept greets you, keeps a calendar for you, alerts you of phone messages, and even 'winks' at other C Concepts on the road. The car is fully green and would leave a tiny carbon footprint.
Release date: N/A
This Mercedes Benz Hexawheel is meant to take off road. With six wheels, the inspiration behind the concept car is an ant. Just like an ant's body sections can move separate from each other, the Hexawheel's rear storage is connected by a hinge allowing it to move independently of the front seating section.
Release date: We doubt it
Maserati Birdcage 75th concept car has over 700 horsepower and a V12 engine. Style, performance, use, and conception of the car are all to the extreme. The car was built using only sustainable materials, reducing its carbon footprint.
Release date: N/A
