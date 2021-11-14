My guess is most people don’t have fond memories of inexpensive intercity bus rides. The seats. Brittany Chang/Insider

After all, it's hard to enjoy long hours of being stuck on cramped buses often stuck in traffic.

If you're shuddering at the memory of your last long-haul bus ride, you might not be alone. But now, a new startup is betting it can dispel this stigma by using swanky new motorcoaches with in-seat service and motion-sensing seats.

Meet the Jet, which is offering bus rides between Washington DC and New York starting at $US99 ($AU135).

Several bus companies have been struggling to make a comeback from COVID-19. Pete Pantuso, CEO of the American Bus Association, told CBS Baltimore he doesn't think the industry will recover for at least another 2.5 years Source: WJZ CBS Baltimore

In late October, Germany-based FlixMobility acquired Greyhound in a $US78 ($AU106) million deal, Ingrid Lunden reported for TechCrunch. As the pandemic decimated travel in the US, bus lines saw ridership plummet. Source: TechCrunch

To compare, Greyhound's previous owner, FirstGroup, acquired the iconic bus service company for $US3.6 ($AU5) billion in 2007.

However, Chad Scarborough, the Jet's founder and CEO, isn't alarmed about this acquisition and what it means for his startup: "We're not really competing against other bus companies."

The Jet's fleet doesn't operate like the typical cramped Megabus or Peter Pan buses we've all grown accustomed to.

Instead, think of the Jet as a more luxurious, roomy, and comfortable vehicle …

… a business idea that was inspired by one of Scarborough's less-than delightful bus rides from Washington DC to New York that left him "stewing" in the back row, he said during a demo ride of the Jet.

"We're different [from] any other form of travel, like a new affordable first class option," Scarborough said. "I think FlixBus is an exciting company, and it'll be interesting to see what they do with Greyhound, but I don't think it affects us at all."

The Jet's fleet of four 45-foot (13.72m) long motorcoaches only have 14 seats each.

And the seats can be reserved ahead of time so passengers don't have to race for "better" spots.

The rows are also six feet apart as per COVID-19 protocols, providing plenty of legroom.

"We've had some people tell us [this] feels safer than taking a train or a plane because there's so few people," Scarborough said.

The coaches are equipped with the same WiFi used on the Google and Facebook employee shuttles, according to Scarborough …

… and also come with UV filtration systems, a restroom, and a galley.

Like an airplane, the bus rides will also have in-seat snack and beverage service, which includes a rotating menu and complimentary beer and wine.

Amenities like ample legroom and a spacious bathroom are already quite luxurious, but the buses' real pièce de résistance are its "Hoverseats." Source: The Jet

These passenger seats block 90% of a ride's uncomfortable bumps and movements, according to a press release, which makes for a smooth and comfortable journey.

This technology has been used more commonly in the long-haul trucking industry, but the Jet's HoverSeats will be the "world's first motion-canceling passenger seats," according to Scarborough and a press release.

The seats also have leg rests, the ability to decline up to 45-degrees, and a tray table akin to that of an airplane, making them conducive to both napping and working.

"We're taking what has become a discount way to travel and making it the single nicest way to travel," Scarborough said. "We're not just a nice bus, we're a more luxurious experience than the first class on the Acela and Delta Shuttle."

The Jet will operate up to four daily departures between New York City's Hudson Yards and Washington, DC's Metro Center starting at $US99 ($AU135) per person.

The company is hoping this price range, sense of luxury, and route will entice clients – primarily leisure travelers – in their mid-20s to 30s.

Scarborough predicts its passengers will be the top one to 2% of bus riders, or "people who want a nicer option" but don't want to pay for alternatives like Amtrak.

"If we can create a really comfortable way to travel at a better price point than what else is out there, it should hopefully have broad appeal," Scarborough said.

And if all goes well with the Jet's launch, Scarborough wants to scale to over 20 coaches over the next five years with the possibility of operating in markets like Hoboken, New Jersey, Baltimore, or Philadelphia.