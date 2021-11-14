Search

A luxury bus startup with motion-cancelling seats and free alcohol will bring passengers between NYC and Washington DC for $99 – see inside the Jet

Brittany Chang
A bus parked outside
bus. The Jet
  • The Jet, a luxury bus startup, is offering $US99 ($AU135) bus rides between Washington DC and New York.
  • Its motorcoaches have motion-canceling seats, in-seat service, and six feet of legroom.
  • The Jet’s CEO and founder says he’s targeting leisure travelers in their mid-20s to 30s.
My guess is most people don’t have fond memories of inexpensive intercity bus rides.
Two seats, one with the tray table up
The seats. Brittany Chang/Insider
After all, it’s hard to enjoy long hours of being stuck on cramped buses often stuck in traffic.
Rows of seats inside the bus
The seats. Brittany Chang/Insider
If you’re shuddering at the memory of your last long-haul bus ride, you might not be alone. But now, a new startup is betting it can dispel this stigma by using swanky new motorcoaches with in-seat service and motion-sensing seats.
Small bottles of alcohol in front of a coffee maker
The galley. Brittany Chang/Insider
Meet the Jet, which is offering bus rides between Washington DC and New York starting at $US99 ($AU135).
The Jet bus outsidide
The Jet. Brittany Chang/Insider
Several bus companies have been struggling to make a comeback from COVID-19. Pete Pantuso, CEO of the American Bus Association, told CBS Baltimore he doesn’t think the industry will recover for at least another 2.5 years
Rows of seats inside one of the Jet's buses
The seats. Brittany Chang/Insider
In late October, Germany-based FlixMobility acquired Greyhound in a $US78 ($AU106) million deal, Ingrid Lunden reported for TechCrunch.
Greyhound bus
As the pandemic decimated travel in the US, bus lines saw ridership plummet. Eric Gay/AP
To compare, Greyhound’s previous owner, FirstGroup, acquired the iconic bus service company for $US3.6 ($AU5) billion in 2007.
A view of the outside from a seat inside the Jet
The interior of one of the Jet’s buses. Brittany Chang/Insider
However, Chad Scarborough, the Jet’s founder and CEO, isn’t alarmed about this acquisition and what it means for his startup: “We’re not really competing against other bus companies.”
A bus parked outside
bus. The Jet
The Jet’s fleet doesn’t operate like the typical cramped Megabus or Peter Pan buses we’ve all grown accustomed to.
Two seats, one with the tray table up
The seats. Brittany Chang/Insider
Instead, think of the Jet as a more luxurious, roomy, and comfortable vehicle …
A single seat inside one of the Jet's buses as it drives by trees
The interior of one of the Jet’s buses. Brittany Chang/Insider
… a business idea that was inspired by one of Scarborough’s less-than delightful bus rides from Washington DC to New York that left him “stewing” in the back row, he said during a demo ride of the Jet.
The back of the bus.
The back of the bus. Brittany Chang/Insider
“We’re different [from] any other form of travel, like a new affordable first class option,” Scarborough said. “I think FlixBus is an exciting company, and it’ll be interesting to see what they do with Greyhound, but I don’t think it affects us at all.”
Rows of seats inside one of the Jet's buses
The seats. Brittany Chang/Insider
The Jet’s fleet of four 45-foot (13.72m) long motorcoaches only have 14 seats each.
Rows of seats inside one of the Jet's buses
The seats. Brittany Chang/Insider
And the seats can be reserved ahead of time so passengers don’t have to race for “better” spots.
Blanket and hand sanitizer on one of the seats
The seats. Brittany Chang/Insider
The rows are also six feet apart as per COVID-19 protocols, providing plenty of legroom.
A man sitting in a seat inside one of the Jet's buses
The interior of one of the Jet’s buses. Brittany Chang/Insider
“We’ve had some people tell us [this] feels safer than taking a train or a plane because there’s so few people,” Scarborough said.
Rows of seats inside the bus
The seats at the front of the bus. Brittany Chang/Insider
The coaches are equipped with the same WiFi used on the Google and Facebook employee shuttles, according to Scarborough …
The galley with a few seats
The back of the bus. Brittany Chang/Insider
… and also come with UV filtration systems, a restroom, and a galley.
The bathroom with a sink, mirror, hand sanitizer
The bathroom. Brittany Chang/Insider
Like an airplane, the bus rides will also have in-seat snack and beverage service, which includes a rotating menu and complimentary beer and wine.
A masked attendant carrying wine glasses
An attendant with the Jet. The Jet
Amenities like ample legroom and a spacious bathroom are already quite luxurious, but the buses’ real pièce de résistance are its “Hoverseats.”
The galley at the back of the Jet's bus
The galley. Brittany Chang/Insider
These passenger seats block 90% of a ride’s uncomfortable bumps and movements, according to a press release, which makes for a smooth and comfortable journey.
Two seats, one with the tray table up
The seats. Brittany Chang/Insider
This technology has been used more commonly in the long-haul trucking industry, but the Jet’s HoverSeats will be the “world’s first motion-canceling passenger seats,” according to Scarborough and a press release.
A reclined single seat with the foot rest up
A reclined seat. Brittany Chang/Insider
The seats also have leg rests, the ability to decline up to 45-degrees, and a tray table akin to that of an airplane, making them conducive to both napping and working.
A reclined single seat with the foot rest up
A reclined seat. Brittany Chang/Insider
“We’re taking what has become a discount way to travel and making it the single nicest way to travel,” Scarborough said. “We’re not just a nice bus, we’re a more luxurious experience than the first class on the Acela and Delta Shuttle.”
A bag hanging on a hook and a drink inside of the can holder
The interior of one of the Jet’s buses. Brittany Chang/Insider
The Jet will operate up to four daily departures between New York City’s Hudson Yards and Washington, DC’s Metro Center starting at $US99 ($AU135) per person.
Two seats side by side with a blanket and hand sanitizer one on of them
The seats. Brittany Chang/Insider
The company is hoping this price range, sense of luxury, and route will entice clients – primarily leisure travelers – in their mid-20s to 30s.
The exterior of the bathroom with a red light indicating its occupied
The bathroom. Brittany Chang/Insider
Scarborough predicts its passengers will be the top one to 2% of bus riders, or “people who want a nicer option” but don’t want to pay for alternatives like Amtrak.
Rows of seats inside one of the Jet's buses
The seats. Brittany Chang/Insider
“If we can create a really comfortable way to travel at a better price point than what else is out there, it should hopefully have broad appeal,” Scarborough said.
A coffee maker and milk frother in the galley in the back of one of the Jet's buses
The galley. Brittany Chang/Insider
And if all goes well with the Jet’s launch, Scarborough wants to scale to over 20 coaches over the next five years with the possibility of operating in markets like Hoboken, New Jersey, Baltimore, or Philadelphia.
The back of the bus.
The back of the bus. Brittany Chang/Insider
“There’s a little stigma in everyone’s mind because [people think buses are] the discount form of travel, so we’re very conscious of … making it a really attractive option for people so they can come try the first time and hopefully take us again,” Scarborough said.
Rows of seats inside one of the Jet's buses
The interior of one of the Jet’s buses. Brittany Chang/Insider
