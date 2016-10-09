The upcoming election is causing luxury bunker sales to soar

Terravivos.com The pool area at Vivos’ Europa One bunker.

The world is a scary place, and there are lots of things that could go terribly wrong at any minute.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sales of high-end luxury bunkers by Texas-based Rising S Bunkers have risen by 700% this year compared to 2015. As a whole, sales have risen by 150%. Rising S Bunkers believes the turbulence of the upcoming election has people worried about the future.

“Any time there is a turbulent political landscape, we see a spike in our sales. Given this election is as turbulent as it is, we are gearing up for an even bigger spike,” marketing director Brad Roberson said to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rising S Bunkers sells many of its underground safe havens to actors, politicians, and professional athletes. Bunkers start at about $39,000 and go up to $8.35 million. One particularly popular request is the secret door — whether that’s accessed by playing certain notes on a piano or by dialling a number in a phone booth.

“In the past year, I have performed installations inside two nuclear-protected complexes with more than 10 secret doors each, one in the L.A. area owned by a plastic surgeon,” Steve Humble, president of Arizona’s Creative Home Engineering, said.

But it turns out that Rising S Bunkers and Creative Home Engineering are not the only companies helping affluent customers prepare for the apocalypse. Vivos, which was founded by Robert Vicino, plans to build a network of high-end, underground bunkers for those who can afford to pay for their assured safety. A representative for Vivos told Business Insider that demand for bunkers has gone up “exponentially” in recent months.

And just how much is Vivos asking? For a spot in a standard bunker, Vicino says, you’ll be set back about $35,000. But if you want a spot in Vivos’ ultra-luxury bunker, Europa One, it will cost you much more — and you’ll have to score an invite from Vivos first.

“Individual chambers are being bought for $5 million,” Vicino said to Business Insider last October. “You get a shell with utilities, and then you can build out the living quarters however you want.”

Each family who buys in will get two stories of space to outfit to their liking. That could include swanky furnishings like plush leather couches and high-end bars, or it could mean additional amenities like swimming pools, movie theatres, and private gyms.

But you don’t have to be a billionaire to be safe from the apocalypse. Vivos just announced a new project called xPoint, which is a cluster of more than 500 concrete bunkers that can house as many as 5,000 people somewhere in the middle of the US. The company is selling 99-year leases for $25,000.

Vivos also offers two other private bunker services — Quantum, made for families or small groups, and Trine, for groups between 150 and 500 people.

terravivos.com A lounge in one of Vivos’ bunkers.

Vicino said that they can build these shelters to the group’s exact specifications, and they’re able to withstand any disaster for a year or longer. He said they’re ramping up construction of the shelters all over the place, but especially in Argentina and Canada. In the event of a global catastrophe, discretion will be key to protecting survivors, so Vivos doesn’t disclose exactly where they’re building.

They don’t even hire outside contractors out of fear the secret will get out.

He added: “We’re everywhere, but where we’re not is where you expect us to be.”

This is how billionaires can buy their survival during an apocalypse



