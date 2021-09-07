Luxury brands like Gucci and Bulgari claimed JobKeeper while making multimillion-dollar profits

Gucci, Bulgari and the company behind Cartier and Montblanc claimed more than $10 million combined in JobKeeper while also making multimillion-dollar profits.

It comes amid increased criticism of the government for the scheme’s management.

Some of the world’s largest luxury retailers have grown their profits while pocketing millions in JobKeeper subsidies, according to financial records filed with the corporate regulator, with many of them growing their earnings through the pandemic.

JobKeeper, at $88 billion, is the single largest economic support program ever put in place by a federal government. It was introduced in March last year as the country went into nationwide lockdown.

Under the scheme, businesses received $1500 a fortnight per employee to cover the cost of their wages. To qualify, businesses had to say they would suffer at least a 30 per cent fall in turnover, however, analysis by the Parliamentary Budget Office has shown at least $13 billion was paid to firms that ultimately recorded an increase in revenue.

Upmarket outfitter Gucci’s accounts for the 2020 calendar year reveal it claimed $4.75 million through the wage subsidy. This came after its profits grew 4.75 per cent to $14.6 million for the year, though sales fell by 36 per cent to $268 million.

While Gucci’s revenue tumbled, the cost of its sales fell by even more, dropping by 51 per cent or more than $145 million. Apart from JobKeeper, it also received more than $1 million in rental concessions. Gucci’s business rental expenses more than halved from $10.9 million to $5.2 million.

Similarly, Swiss luxury goods giant Richemont – which owns brands such as Cartier, Montblanc and Piaget – took $4 million in JobKeeper while its profits boomed more than 1300 per cent to $11 million for the 12 months to the end of March 2021. It also paid an $8 million dividend to its parent company.

Company directors Francois Bach and Charles Els said retail and wholesale revenue had fallen because of lockdown restrictions closing their stores.

“However, the impact of these measures have been partially offset by the stronger performance of our online business,” they said.

Labor frontbencher Andrew Leigh says there should be more information about which companies shared in the $88 billion JobKeeper program and how much they got paid.

“At a time when people are being asked to tighten their belts, when real wages are forecast to fall for the typical Australian, it’s only right to be putting a bit of a spotlight on who got JobKeeper and then saw their revenues rise,” he said.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has argued “almost every aspect of government would be significantly and adversely impacted” if the list was released, saying the public would lose confidence in the ability to provide confidential information.

But Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said on Monday companies that made profits after receiving JobKeeper should consider repaying it.

“I think there’s actually a responsibility on many of those businesses now. If they are doing well, they need to do a bit of soul-searching,” she told ABC Radio Gold Coast.

Jewellery and fragrances seller Bulgari claimed $1.85 million in JobKeeper after growing profits to $2.6 million. It also received $152,000 worth of payroll tax relief.

Its revenues dropped by 40 per cent, in line with the requirements to qualify for JobKeeper. But its cost of sales fell by more than 50 per cent. One of the biggest savings came through reduced administration expenses while its rental costs fell by almost 75 per cent.

In its accounts, the company noted it had “experienced an improvement in the operating performance during the year” in which it claimed the scheme.

A range of other upmarket retailers also took JobKeeper but experienced a drop in earnings over the year. Purveyor of fine coats Burberry booked $2.3 million in ‘grant income’ for the year to the end of March, and jeweller Tiffany picked up $4.54 million in the subsidy but reported a $6.7 million loss, largely thanks to a doubling in the amount of income tax it paid.

Handbag seller Coach took $2 million in JobKeeper until the end of June last year, meaning the business likely claimed nearly $3 million in total JobKeeper through to September. The company reported an $8.3 million or 11.4 per cent lift in its revenues while gross profit increased by almost 10 per cent to $45.8 million.

But it reported a $10.7 million loss for 2020, due to a large increase in depreciation and amortisation expenses, which increased sixfold to almost $32 million.

Fashion house Armani also pocketed $1.85 million in JobKeeper but made a $1.4 million loss.

The Auditor-General’s office is nearing the conclusion of a review of the Tax Office’s administration of JobKeeper.

The Auditor-General, who earlier this year delivered a scathing review of the federal government’s car park funding program, is examining the ATO’s effectiveness in administering and monitoring the scheme and the measures it put in place to protect the integrity of JobKeeper payments.

Tax commissioner Chris Jordan is facing pressure from the Senate to produce a list of employers with turnover of more than $10 million that received JobKeeper. That list would also contain how much each company was paid.

