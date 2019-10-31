Do you work in a luxury apartment building? We want to know what life is like for the staff who keep luxury buildings running, from the good to the bad to the downright wild

Spencer Platt/Getty Images A doorman in front of the Pierre Hotel in NYC.

What is it like working in luxury apartment buildings and condos around the US?

Business Insider wants the inside scoop from staff members on what it’s like to work behind the scenes among America’s elite.

Fill out the form below to tell us the best and worst part of your job, what your typical day is like, and what actually happens behind closed doors. Don’t worry – you can remain anonymous if you want to.

Do you work in a luxury apartment building? If so, we want to hear from you.

Business Insider wants to know what it’s like to work among America’s elite. What happens behind closed doors?

Whether you work at reception, in security, in maintenance, or anywhere in between, we want to hear what your days are like and how you are treated for an upcoming piece.

Help us tell the world your side of the story and give us the inside scoop by filling out the brief survey below. Don’t worry, you can remain anonymous – just check off the option at the end of the form. Note: If we use your answers, we will be reaching out to confirm your identity and employment status.

Don’t work in a luxury apartment building, but got a tip or a story you want to share? Contact this reporter at [email protected]

