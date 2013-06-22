A Luxury Airline Made A Print Ad That Actually Flies

catalogues don’t have a reputation for being too exciting.



But with an elite mailing list of businessmen, bankers, and heads of state, Embraer wanted to go all out promoting its luxury business jet, the Lineage 1000.

So how did the airline stand out?

It created a catalogue that can actually fly. Using strong magnets, the booklet rises a few inches and floats in the air. You can even turn the pages as it’s airborne.

“It also reinforces our passion about flying,” Embraer expounds in an explainer video.

Agencia Africa, Brazil created the incredibly cool promotion.

See how it’s done below:

