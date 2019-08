East Japan Railways has a new luxury sleeper train that is brewing a lot of excitement. Train Suite Shiki-Shima comes complete with fine dining, luxurious bathrooms, and live music. The 10-car train fits 34 people passengers. A first-class suite from Tokyo to Hokkaido will cost you $US10,000. All seats are booked until March of 2018.

