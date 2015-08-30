The 26 most luxurious spas around the world

Mii AmoThe Mii Amo Spa in Sedona, Arizona.
Everyone deserves a little pampering now and then.
We rounded up some of the best spas around the world, from Switzerland to Barbados.
Many of the treatments at these spas incorporate ancient methods and aim to improve guests’ mental and physical well being.
So if you’re in need of a little TLC, consider planning your next trip to one of these luxurious locales.
Hidden among the beauty of Rancho Sante Fe, California, Rancho Valencia is a luxurious resort with Southern California charm. The spa aims to 'soothe the spirit, rejuvenate the body and enrich the mind' through yoga, pilates, organic juices, and treatments that use fruits straight from the garden.
Although part of a hotel, the spa at the Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle in Chiang Rai, Thailand, allows guests to be surrounded by nature. The body, face, and hand and foot treatments take place right in the middle of the region's beautiful bamboo forests.
Voted the No. 1 destination spa by Travel + Leisure, the Rancho La Puerta sits in a valley at the base of Mount Kuchumaa, in the small town of Tecate, Mexico. The ranch has spa treatments that range from massages to facials to wraps, as well as plenty of other activities to keep guests busy such as hiking, cooking, and fitness classes.
As long as you can stomach the price tag -- a six night revitalization program will set you back about $33,000 -- Clinique La Prairie in Clarens-Montreux, Switzerland, is one of the best medical spas out there. More than just your average spa, Clinique offers ageing and weight management, sleep and menopause centres, radiology, and medical check ups just to name a few.
Sitting in the scenic countryside of Perthshire, Scotland, the Gleneagles Hotel is not just a hotel; it's also a golf resort that's home to a luxurious spa. The spa offers a variety of holistic treatments, including the ancient Ayurvedic massage technique.
According to Per Aquum Hufaven Fushi website, this Maldives hotel's Lime Spa is home to the world's first underwater treatment room. It's the hotel's signature and many guests don't consider a stay complete until they have been pampered while watching fish swim by in the bright blue water.
The Remède Spa at the St. Regis Aspen Resort in Colorado took the No. 1 spot on Travel + Leisure's best hotel spas list. If you're looking for some quality Après-ski, this is the place -- there are even champagne oil-infused massages and facials.
India is the birthplace of Ayurvedic massage, so naturally it's home to a number of great spas. The Sereno Spa at the palace-like Park Hyatt in Goa offers aromatherapy, energy healing, and yoga.
The Aman Resort in Beijing, China, is housed in a complex that was originally used by guests of the Emperor's Summer Palace. The tradition and authenticity of the resort can also be felt at its spa, which combines centuries-old Chinese techniques with more modern techniques.
You'll feel one with nature at the Evason Ma'In Hot Springs Six Senses Spa in Jordan. The spa is located directly beneath a hot spring waterfall which cascades into the spa pool. The treatments take full advantage of the surroundings by using mineral rich waters and therapies from the Dead Sea.
The spa at the Peninsula hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, is an ideal getaway housed in a traditional Thai colonial-style building that overlooks the Chao Phraya River. There are private suites with steam showers and a relaxing en-suite whirlpool.
Probably the most chic spa you'll visit, the ESPA Riga in Latvia draws from European, Indian, Chinese, and Balinese methods for its treatments. If you're there during cold weather, consider getting a treatment that uses amber stone from the Baltics.
Canyon Ranch has spas in multiple locations across the US (Tucson, Arizona; Lenox, Massachusetts; and Las Vegas, Nevada). The Lenox spa is housed in the regal Bellefontaine Mansion, giving the spa a royal-like feel; it's described as a 'New England haven.'
The Nira Spa at the Shanti Maurice resort in Mauritius mixes Ayurvedic and Vedanta techniques, along with water fitness, yoga, and a signature exfoliation skin treatment that takes place by a bonfire on the beach with organic cane sugar. What more could you want?
The Shambhala Retreat at the Parrot Cay by COMO Hotel in Turks and Caicos provides guests with plenty of options when it comes to wellness. There are nine treatment rooms, an open air yoga room, an outdoor jacuzzi garden, Pilates studio, and Japanese baths.
Nestled among the breathtaking red rocks of Boynton Canyon in Sedona, Arizona, the Mii Amo Spa provides guests with indoor and outdoor pools and some unconventional Native American-inspired spa treatments. The therapists there will even help connect you to your spirit and increase your body awareness.
The Palace Hotel in Merano, Italy, dates back to 1906. The hotel's spa was renovated in the 1990s, and the Wellness Center was added in 2000. The spa's in-depth medical treatments aim to restore equilibrium between the mind, the unconscious, and the physical body.
Bali's Ayana Spa on the Rocks is aptly named, considering it sits atop rock cliffs that border the Indian Ocean in Bali -- home to the popular Balinese massage. The spa features private villas that have been traditionally designed with Indonesian wood and thatched roofs, providing guests with a luxurious yet authentic experience.
Featuring natural healing methods that originated from Asian cultures, the CHI Spa at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney, Australia, also mixes in native ingredients such as lemon myrtle and eucalyptus. The spa aims to be a 'place of personal peace, enchantment and well-being.'
Tucked above the perfumery of the Maison Guerlain Boutique on Paris' ritzy Champs-Elysées is the legendary brand's spa. If your skin needs a little rejuvenation, this is the place to go -- treatments start with a one-on-one skin diagnosis.
Set amidst the natural beauty of Canyon Point in Utah, Amangiri looks to the holistic healing traditions of the Navajo for their spa treatments, which aim to restore guests' inner equilibrium.
Set within a charming white colonial building, the spa at the Coral Reef Club in Barbados is a paradise in the Caribbean Sea. Great for couples, the spa offers an outdoor pavilion for couples' treatments.
Ideal for anyone who's looking to go green while enjoying some pampering, the Spa at Coworth Park in Ascot, England, relies on natural light and was built using locally-sourced materials. Even the spa's treatments are organic.
Sitting on Mexico's Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, the Sense Spa is a 'retreat within a retreat.' Although the spa is part of the Rosewood Mayakoba, it can only be reached by crossing a bridge that takes guests to the private spa island.
Pair the peaceful scenery of the Himalayas with treatments that use river stones and sacred mantras and you'll have one relaxing spa experience. At the Banyan Tree Spa in Tibet, guests stay in traditional farmhouses for a truly authentic experience.
With a total of 5 buildings and 93 suites, the SHA wellness Clinic in the port city of Alicante, Spain, is a prestigious medical spa with zen, Mediterranean, and tropical gardens, indoor and outdoor pools, and waterfalls. Treatments range from hydrotherapy to acupuncture and beyond.
