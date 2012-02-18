HAPPY PRESIDENTS DAY: Here Are 5 Luxurious Presidential Hotel Suites

Photo: Oyster.com

Presidents Day is just around the corner and of course that makes us reflect on our country’s leaders. But c’mon, we’re a hotel website so what it really makes us think about is presidential suites.The most lavish accommodations in hotels, presidential suites are fit for, well, presidents. In fact, they reportedly got their name from President Woodrow Wilson, who had a strict list of requirements for his hotel rooms. Some of those requirements may be standard nowadays (such as en-suite bathrooms) but the over-the-top luxury remains.



Last time, we highlighted the best presidential suites in New York City and Washington, D.C. so this time we’re heading to the West Coast to find the most drool-worthy presidential eye candy in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

This post originally appeared at Oyster.com.

