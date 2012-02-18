HAPPY PRESIDENTS DAY: Here Are 5 Luxurious Presidential Hotel Suites

Photo: Oyster.com
Presidents Day is just around the corner and of course that makes us reflect on our country’s leaders. But c’mon, we’re a hotel website so what it really makes us think about is presidential suites.The most lavish accommodations in hotels, presidential suites are fit for, well, presidents. In fact, they reportedly got their name from President Woodrow Wilson, who had a strict list of requirements for his hotel rooms. Some of those requirements may be standard nowadays (such as en-suite bathrooms) but the over-the-top luxury remains.
Last time, we highlighted the best presidential suites in New York City and Washington, D.C. so this time we’re heading to the West Coast to find the most drool-worthy presidential eye candy in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
InterContinental San Francisco
Built in 2008 in the business-oriented neighbourhood of SoMa, the modern InterContinental has luxury-level service, high-tech guest rooms, a lap pool, a popular spa, and a Michelin-star restaurant.
There's a lot to love about the two-floor presidential suite, but we really go gaga over the wrap-around balcony with amazing city views and the funky light fixtures.
Square Feet: 2,000
Average Price: $1,200/night
This Beverly Hills hotel, the site of the Golden Globes, excels at luxury. Two business centres and superbly fast Internet in the elegant rooms make it a top pick for business travellers. Plus, its huge pool and name-brand fitness centre ably compete with the leisure facilities at more expensive hotels.
Every president from John F. Kennedy to President Obama has stayed in the suite.
Square Feet: 1,870
Average Price: $5,000
This 726-room behemoth in Century City, the commercial hub of LA's entertainment industry, has contemporary rooms with iPod docks, flat-screen TVs, and balconies (some with fantastic views). Everything at the hotel is big: The pool is huge, the spa has 18 treatment rooms, and the Equinox gym is the largest in L.A.
The decor may be retro-inspired, but this suite is in the 21st century; it even comes equipped with a desktop computer.
Square Feet: 2,100
Average Price: $3,500/night
Boasting ample turn-of-the-20th-century elegance and 550 rooms on only eight floors, the Palace is aptly named. With features like an attractive indoor pool and an elaborate Sunday brunch, it's a nice choice in the SoMa area.
The suite is filled with antiques and we love the original fireplace.
Square Feet: 2,000
Price: $3,000/night
This 201-room luxury hotel located in the heart of upscale Beverly Hills is elegant in every way, from the Spanish Colonial-inspired architecture to the spacious, sumptuous rooms to the perfectly manicured courtyard. Highlights include a luxury spa, a renowned Italian restaurant, and a heated rooftop pool.
The spacious marble bathroom is a highlight but the real cherry on top is that guests of the suite are given a free Mercedes-Benz to drive during their stay.
Square Feet: 1,930
Average Price: A whopping $9,000/night
