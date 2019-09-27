9 outrageous amenities in NYC celebrity homes, from Meryl Streep's wraparound terrace to the VIP elevators in a building Meg Ryan and Jake Gyllenhaal have called home

Alo Ceballos/GC Images Taylor Swift is one of the many celebrities that call New York City home — at least part of the time.

Stars such as Meryl Streep, Justin Timberlake, Sarah Jessica Parker, Robert De Niro, Madonna, Sting, and Taylor Swift call the Big Apple home – at least part of the time. And naturally, they live in some of the most opulent homes in the city.

Take a look at some of the most over-the-top amenities in New York celebrity homes, from automated robotic parking and indoor swimming pools to private VIP elevators and IMAX theatres.

Getty Images

Alo Ceballos/GC Images Taylor Swift is seen in the West Village on March 25, 2014 in New York City.

For 13 years, Meryl Streep has owned a penthouse in Manhattan’s celebrity-beloved Tribeca neighbourhood. Now, she’s selling it for $US18.25 million.

Getty



The standout feature of the 4,000-square-foot apartment is its 10-foot-wide, fully landscaped wraparound terrace, which offers views of the Hudson River, the Empire State Building, and One World Trade Centre.

Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty



Actors Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal are selling their brownstone home in the affluent Brooklyn neighbourhood of Park Slope for $US4 million.

Bryan Bedder/Getty



In a city where outdoor space is rare and coveted, the home features a 55-foot-deep backyard garden, complete with an outdoor bathtub and shower.

Gamut Photos for Sotheby’s International Realty



Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik, a former member of the famous pop band One Direction, is selling his four-bedroom penthouse in Soho for $US10.8 million.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters Zayn Malik at Grammys 2018



The penthouse includes a massive private roof terrace that spans 932 square feet.



Taylor Swift once rented a luxury townhouse on Cornelia Street in the West Village. In her new album, “Lover,” she mentions “a place on Cornelia Street,” presumably referencing the home, which sold earlier this year for $US11.5 million.

Gotham/GC Images



The West Village townhouse includes a 30-foot indoor swimming pool with double-height ceilings and a chandelier.

Chris Riccio, Courtesy The Corcoran Group



In June 2019, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos dropped about $US80 million on a set of three condos, including a penthouse, near Madison Square Park in Manhattan.

REUTERS/Demetrius Freeman



The penthouse unit, which spans the top three floors of the building, has a partial rooftop terrace that spans the entire length of the building.



443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca is a luxury residential building that’s been called “paparazzi proof” for its privacy-minded features.

Katie Warren/Business Insider 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca.



The building has reportedly attracted the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Meg Ryan, Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake, and Jessica Biel.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.



The building has as its own lower-level parking, but perhaps the most over-the-top feature of the building is that every single apartment has its own private entry elevator, a representative for the building’s architecture firm told Insider.



A 39-residence boutique residential building in Chelsea, the only one in NYC designed by legendary architect Zaha Hadid, has attracted some musically-inclined celebrities.

Katie Warren/Business Insider



Singer Ariana Grande reportedly rented a five-bedroom apartment in the building that spans 4,023 square feet.

Pacific Press / Contributor / Getty Images



And Sting, former lead singer of the Police, reportedly rented a unit on one of the upper floors of the building with his wife, Trudie Styler.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Trudie Styler and Sting.



While Sting and Grande’s exact apartments are unknown, the building’s lavish amenities for residents include automated robotic parking, a spa suite with a whirlpool, a cold-plunge pool, a sauna and steam room …

Katie Warren/Business Insider



… a 75-foot skylit swimming pool …

Katie Warren/Business Insider



… and a private Imax theatre.

Katie Warren/Business Insider



