10 Luxurious Cruises That Will Make You Give Up On Solid Land Forever

Photo: www.windstarcruises.com/

Navigating the globe on a cruise has come a long way from the days of Loveboat and Club Med packages for the over-60 crowd.Cruise ships are responding to the challenge to modernize with state-of-the art equipment and unique amenities. There are a number of luxurious lines that travel to almost anywhere you can imagine and cater to the water world equivalent of the jet-set crowd.



So if you have the cash, and an all-taken-care-of approach is your idea of true relaxation, check out these options for your next trip.

The World’s Most Lush Cruises >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.