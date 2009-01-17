Luxembourg Has Highest Car Ownership Rate Worldwide

Still think that America is crowding its roads with too many vehicles? Try Luxembourg, which has 647 cars for every 1,000 people – the highest ownership rate in the world – according to a recent International Road Federation study.



The Economist: The tiny country is rich, which probably accounts for its motor-mania. Car ownership is also high in wealthy countries with remote rural populations, such as Iceland and New Zealand. Surprisingly, America, home of the motor vehicle, has fewer cars per person than either Australia or Canada.

The United States comes in at 16th. Pitiful.

