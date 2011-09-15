Something Is Rotten In The State Of Luxembourg

Photo: AP

It’s got the world’s highest GDP per capita, great state funding and more investment funds than anyone else save the U.S.But it’s also got debt. Lots of it. 80-four times more than America’s debt per capita.



And some of its banks are corrupt. Very corrupt.

And there haven’t been too many big political changes for a little while.

Still, the scenery is nice. And the wine’s good.

Welcome to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg…

