You can already pre-order Brikk's diamond-studded Apple Watch for up to $75,000

Apple still has yet to announce the official pricing of its high-end Apple Watch Edition, and while some are speculating that it could cost between $US10,000 and $US20,000, luxury design company Brikk is already offering pre-orders on a custom diamond-studded Apple Watch that costs a whopping $US75,000.

Brikk is offering 30 different models of the Apple Watch ranging from $US7,500 to $US75,000, according to MacRumors. Each watch is created by tearing down the Apple Watch and re-building it with luxury materials in Brikk’s “state-of-the-art laboratory.”

Like Apple, Brikk divides its lineup into three tiers, or editions: Lux Watch Standard, Lux Watch Deluxe, and Lux Watch Omni.

You’re also able to choose the colour, with 24-karat yellow gold, 18-karat pink gold, and 950 platinum as your options. And since Brikk is building its watches around the actual Apple Watch, you’ll be able to choose between two sizes for the watch face: 38mm or 42mm, with the 42mm watch face costing extra.

The Lux Watch Standard edition, starting at $US7,500, features a leather strap and a single row of diamonds around the watch face (.5 carats for 38mm version and .6 carats for the 42mm version). The Lux Watch Deluxe edition, starting at $US12,000, features a leather strap with “multiple rows of diamonds around the face, buttons, and strap clasp” (2 carat diamonds for the 38mm and 2.3 carat diamonds for the 42mm version).



Brikk The $US70,000+ Lux Watch Omni edition.

The top-of-the-line Lux Watch Omni edition, however, ranges between $US70,000 and $US75,000, and includes a diamond-studded watch face and band with 11.3 to 12 carats embedded. Pre-orders for the Lux Watch Omni require a $US10,000 deposit.

All of Brikk’s Lux Watches include an “aluminium zero Halliburton case with carbon fibre and suede leather interior, certificate of authenticity with diamond inside,” and a 1-year warranty.

Beyond the eyebrow-raising price tag, those looking to purchase a Lux Watch will have to wait 4-6 weeks after the Apple Watch’s official launch for their custom timepiece to arrive, and Brikk is quick to point out that it will “not be held liable for any design changes that Apple announces at launch.”

You can browse Brikk’s entire Lux Watch lineup over at its official website.

