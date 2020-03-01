Lush will sell house-shaped 'Mi Casa Es Tu Casa' soaps to support US immigrants

Lush All proceeds from Lush’s ‘Mi Casa Es Tu Casa’ soaps will benefit organisations that support migrant justice in the US.

Lush, the cosmetics brand known for its colourful bath bombs and package-free beauty products, will start selling soaps shaped like houses in support of US immigrants.

The vegan, handmade “Mi Casa Es Tu Casa” soaps will be available in four colours for $ 6.95 each on the US Lush website and in Lush stores starting March 2.

All proceeds from the soaps will benefit organisations that support migrant justice in America.

The new soap is part of Lush’s campaign called Freedom of Movement, which also includes in-store graphics and a documentary made by artists who are immigrants.

The soaps are $US6.95 each, and 100% of the proceeds of each “Mi Casa Es Tu Casa” soap will benefit organisations that support migrant justice, including United We Dream, Community Change, and Mijente, according to a press release shared with Insider.

Lush has an estimated goal of donating a total of $US350,000 to the three organisations, which work to push for the safety and rights of migrants.

Lush The vegan soaps are available in four colours.

The handmade, vegan soaps are available in four colours and are scented with notes of “a spicy and woodsy combination of lemongrass and fire tree oil” – reminiscent of a Lush perfume called Smell of Freedom, the press release states.

The soaps can be purchased online at the US Lush website, as well as in Lush stores, starting March 2 for as long as the collection is in stock. The “Mi Casa Es Tu Casa” products are part of a bigger statement Lush is making in support of immigration to the US.

The beauty brand’s campaign, called Freedom of Movement, includes collaborations with undocumented immigrant artists, according to Lush’s press release.

Lush partnered with filmmaker and activist Armando Ibañez, who directed a documentary about immigration in the US called “Freedom for All,” as well as artist Justin Nguyen, whose designs will be on display in all 208 US Lush stores. Nguyen’s art, Lush explained in its press release, signifies that the the cosmetics brand is an “Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Free Zone.”

Lush Lush’s ‘Mi Casa Es Tu Casa’ soaps are part of the brand’s bigger campaign in support of immigration in the US.

Lush, known for its seasonal soaps and bath bombs, as well as its zero-waste products, which are made without traditional plastic packaging, previously launched koala-shaped soap, the proceeds of which supported Australian bushfire relief. The soaps quickly sold out after all 50,000 pieces were sold.

