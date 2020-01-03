Lush's cheeky bath bombs shaped like the eggplant and peach emojis are back for Valentine's Day

Benoit Daoust/Shutterstock Lush is known for it’s wide array of bath bombs, soaps, and skin-care products.

Lush is relaunching its peach and eggplant bath bombs – which were originally created for Valentine’s Day 2019 – as permanent items.

The skin-care company will also be selling limited-edition matching soaps.

All four products retail for $US6.95 each, and will be available online starting January 3.

The soaps and bath bombs will also be sold in Lush stores starting January 6.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

We’re only a few days into January, but Lush is already preparing for Valentine’s Day.

In a press release shared with Insider, the cosmetics company announced it will be relaunching its peach and eggplant-shaped bath bombs – which were designed to look like the popular emojis – as permanent products.

The bath bombs were first launched as limited-edition items for Valentine’s Day 2019.

Lush The Peachy and Eggplant bath bombs were a hit last year.

Lush will also be releasing matching soaps this year, though they will only be available for a limited time. The eggplant soap is said to help repair sun damage, and the peach version is said to help tighten skin.

Both purple products are made with fresh eggplant puree, according to Lush, while the peach-shaped options are fittingly made with peach juice.

Lush This year, you can also buy emoji-shaped soaps.

Each soap and bath bomb will retail for $US6.95. They can be purchased online starting January 3, and in stores beginning January 6.

Though it’s unclear how people will react to the brand’s new soaps, Lush fans went wild over the emoji-inspired bath bombs last year. Many shared their reactions to the products on Twitter.

Me going into my local Lush to buy one…or a few…???????? pic.twitter.com/yCqq9nlUTM — Lucie (@LucieJL) January 4, 2019

LUSH made an eggplant bath bomb for Valentine’s Day. Three days in, and 2019 is already looking up. — It’s 2020, you better fucking vote. (@thatguycam__) January 4, 2019

I can't believe lush has come out with an aubergine bath bomb for valentines day ???????????? — AmyT (@AT54NG) January 3, 2019

Of course, eggplant and peach emojis aren’t always used to talk about produce; social media users have often used the eggplant as a phallic symbol, while the peach emoji is often used to represent a person’s backside.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.