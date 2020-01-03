Lush's cheeky bath bombs shaped like the eggplant and peach emojis are back for Valentine's Day

Amanda Krause
Benoit Daoust/ShutterstockLush is known for it’s wide array of bath bombs, soaps, and skin-care products.

We’re only a few days into January, but Lush is already preparing for Valentine’s Day.

In a press release shared with Insider, the cosmetics company announced it will be relaunching its peach and eggplant-shaped bath bombs – which were designed to look like the popular emojis – as permanent products.

The bath bombs were first launched as limited-edition items for Valentine’s Day 2019.

BATHBOMBSLushThe Peachy and Eggplant bath bombs were a hit last year.

Lush will also be releasing matching soaps this year, though they will only be available for a limited time. The eggplant soap is said to help repair sun damage, and the peach version is said to help tighten skin.

Both purple products are made with fresh eggplant puree, according to Lush, while the peach-shaped options are fittingly made with peach juice.

SOAPSLushThis year, you can also buy emoji-shaped soaps.

Each soap and bath bomb will retail for $US6.95. They can be purchased online starting January 3, and in stores beginning January 6.

Though it’s unclear how people will react to the brand’s new soaps, Lush fans went wild over the emoji-inspired bath bombs last year. Many shared their reactions to the products on Twitter.

Of course, eggplant and peach emojis aren’t always used to talk about produce; social media users have often used the eggplant as a phallic symbol, while the peach emoji is often used to represent a person’s backside.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.