Lush is selling bath products that look like avocados and sunny-side-up eggs for Easter

Lush is launching an Easter collection that includes avocado-shaped soap and a shower jelly that looks like a sunny-side-up egg.

The skin-care line also includes more traditional bath bombs that resemble Easter eggs and bunnies.

Products range in price between $US5.95 and $US10.95.

The Easter collection launches online February 14, and in stores starting February 28.

Spring might be weeks away, but Lush is already preparing for the sunny season.

The skin-care brand launched its 2020 Easter collection on Friday, with plans to release the products in stores starting February 28. While many items in the line are traditionally Easter-themed, others are more surprising.

For example, the collection includes a $US5.95 shower jelly that resembles a sunny-side-up egg.

Lush The Sunnyside Up Shower Jelly retails for $US5.95.

According to Lush, the product is made with Brazilian orange oil, pineapple, and vetivert oil, which are said to refresh, tone, and brighten the skin.

“If ever there was a shower jelly that smelled good enough to eat, it’s this one,” a Lush representative said in a press release sent to Insider.

There’s also an avocado-shaped soap, which is made with the fruit, bergamot, listea cubeba, and olibanum oils. It retails for $US10.95.

Lush The Avo Good Easter Soap retails for $US10.95

Of course, the collection also includes some more clear nods to Easter, like the $US6.45 Cream Egg Bubbleroon. The product is meant to be crumbled under running water to create mint-smelling bubbles. The egg is also made with “rich butters” to hydrate the skin.

Lush The Cream Egg Bubbleroon retails for $US6.45.

There’s also the Magic Rabbit Bath Bomb, which retails for $US6.95. According to Lush, the hat-shaped portion of the product fills your tub with purple, blue, and pink swirls before popping candies release a sweet scent.

Lush The Magic Rabbit Bath Bomb retails for $US6.95.

To learn more about Lush’s 2020 Easter collection, visit the brand’s website.

