Lupita Nyong'o's 'Star Wars' character may have been CGI, but people don't realise just how much work went into her performance

Taking a cue from the original “Star Wars” trilogy, “The Force Awakens” relied mostly on practical effects — except for Lupita Nyong’o’s character, Maz Kanata, a creature created with motion capture. While Kanata is a complete CGI creation, Nyong’o had to act out every single movement.

A behind-the-scenes clip from Industrial Light & Magic reveals how this character was brought to life.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

