Here's Lupita Nyongo's Perfect, Heartfelt Oscars Acceptance Speech

Lupita Nyong’otook home the Oscarfor Best Supporting Actress for her role in “12 Years A Slave.”

The 31-year-old, Yale School of Drama-educated actress thanked “the spirit of Patsey,” her character in Steve McQueen’s slavery drama for helping her performance.

Nyong’o, who was born in Mexico and raised in Kenya, went on to preach, “no matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid.” Read the rest of her incredible speech below:

It doesn’t escape me for one moment that so much joy in my life is thanks to so much pain in someone else’s. And so I want to salute the spirit of Patsey for her guidance. And for Solomon, thank you for telling her story and your own. Steve McQueen, you charge everything you fashion with a breath of your own spirit. Thank you so much for putting me in this position. This has been the joy of my life. I’m certain that the dead are standing about you and watching and they are grateful and so am I. Chiwetel, thank you for your fearlessness and how deeply you went into telling Solomon’s story. Michael Fassbender, thank you so much. You were my rock. Alfre and Sarah, it was a thrill to work with you. Joe Walker, the invisible performer in the editing room, thank you. Sean Bobbitt, Kalaadevi, Adruitha, Patty Norris, thank you, thank you, thank you, I could not be here without your work. I want to thank my family for your training and the Yale School of Drama as well for your training. My friends, the Wilsons, this one’s for you. My brother, Junior, sitting by my side. Thank you so much. You are my best friend. And Ben, my other best friend, my chosen family. When I look down at this golden statue, may it remind me and every little child that no matter where you’re from your dreams are valid. Thank you.

Watch Nyong’o’s touching speech below:





