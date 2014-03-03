Lupita Nyong'o Wins Best Supporting Actress

“12 Years A Slave” actress Lupita Nyong’o has beaten out Jennifer Lawrence to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Nyong’o plays an abused cotton-picking slave in the Steve McQueen film.

“12 Years A Slave” is the 31-year-old actress’ break-out role.

You can also see Nyong’o in new release “Non-Stop” which topped the box office this weekend.

