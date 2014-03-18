Lupita Nyong'o Met With J.J. Abrams About A Role In The New 'Star Wars' Movie

Fresh off her Best Supporting Actress Oscar win, Lupita Nyong’o is the latest actress to have ties to the new “Star Wars” movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “12 Years A Slave” star met with director J.J. Abrams weeks before the Academy Awards about a possible role in the film.

The news follows reports last week of five actors up for a lead male role in the sequel.

THR reports the Nyong’o role could possibly be for a descendent of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness/Ewan McGregor).

Lucasfilm Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original ‘Star Wars’ series.

