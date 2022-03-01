Every Lupita Nyong’o movie, ranked according to critics

The lowest-rated film of Nyong’o’s career is 2022’s spy thriller “The 355.”

24%

Nyong’o plays a British MI6 agent named Khadijah Adiyeme in “The 355,” a film about four international female spies teaming up to take down an evil villain played by Jason Flemyng.

As Mashable’s Kristy Puchko wrote, “If you’ve ever seen a mediocre action movie with a surprisingly stacked cast, then you’ve basically seen this.”