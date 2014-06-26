Lupita Nyong'o Rocks Her First Lancôme Campaign

Lupita Nyong’o always looks flawless and her new ad for Lancôme is no exception.

The Oscar-winning actress announced in April that she would be a new face for the company in a short YouTube video. Finally, the day has come and Nyong’o’s first ad for Lancôme’s Tient Idole Ultra 24H foundation is out.

The “12 Years a Slave” star posted a photo of her first campaign to her Instagram account Tuesday night writing, “The secret I never intended to keep.”

On Lancôme’s website she says, “I am proud to represent Lancôme’s unique vision for women and the idea that beauty should not be dictated, but should instead be an expression of a woman’s freedom to be herself.”

Nyong’o is clearly excited about her future with the makeup and skincare brand. With a face like that, the next ad is bound to be just as flawless as the last and sell some serious Lancôme products.

