Lupita Nyong'o's $150,000 Oscar dress was stolen from her hotel room

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Lupita Nyong’o wearing the pearl-encrusted Calvin Klein dress that was stolen from her hotel room.

Last year’s “12 Years A Slave” best supporting actress winner, Lupita Nyong’o, wore a stunning pearl-encrusted dress to the Oscars this year.

The Francisco Costa for Calvin Klein dress is made of 6,000 pearls and is worth $US150,000.

According to the LA Times, Lt. William Nash of the West Hollywood police station said that sheriff’s officials received a call late Wednesday night about a $US150,000 dress that was taken from a room at the London West Hollywood.

The NY Daily News confirmed the dress was the same one Nyong’o wore to the Academy Awards.

TMZ first reported the news.

According to TMZ, Nyong’o told police the dress was taken from her room sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday while she was not in the room.

Nash said that no one has been arrested yet.

Here’s another look at the dress:

