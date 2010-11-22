It's Pathetic How Blatantly This Chinese Political Cartoon Serves The Government's Interest

Let’s state at the outset that most political or editorial cartoons are horrid oversimplifications that have the added flaw of not being funny. At least, you know, cartoonists might play a role in satirizing their own governments.



Here, however, is a political cartoon that appeared this month in China Daily from the artist Luojie that blatantly serves Beijing’s attempt to convince the public that its the US causing rapid inflation and not, say, the government’s currency policy.

Photo: China Daily

