Incredible Pictures Show Cargo Ship Rescue Off The Coast Of France

A Spanish cargo ship carrying about a dozen people crashed into a jetty and broke in half off the southwest coast of France this week, and the Associated Press has some incredible photos of the rescue.

A military helicopter evacuated crew members from the ship on Wednesday. Rough waters in the Atlantic Ocean pushed the ship into the jetty after its engine broke down, according to the Associated Press.

The helicopter lowered rescue workers toward the ship so they could pull the crew members out:

AP A military helicopter flies over a Spanish cargo ship ‘Luno.’

AP A helicopter lowers a rescue worker toward a Spanish cargo ship.

AP A sailor is lifted off by a military helicopter after a Spanish cargo ship that slammed into a jetty in choppy Atlantic Ocean waters.

AP A military helicopter flies over a Spanish cargo ship.

All of the crew members were successfully rescued from the ship, which wasn’t carrying any cargo at the time of the crash. One crew member had a broken nose, but no other injuries were reported.

